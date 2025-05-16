New Game 'TOKYO BEAST' Official Launch Date Unveiled

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-Registrations Top 1 Million; Commemorative Bonus Program Announced Totaling 1 Million Dollars

TOKYO BEAST FZCO is pleased to announce that the number of pre-registered players for its new blockchain based game "TOKYO BEAST," has exceeded 1 million.

The official release date has been set for June 8, 2025 (PST).

The official release date of TOKYO BEAST has been set for June 8, 2025 (Sunday/PST). Advance download will be available from Saturday June 7, 2025 (PST). Those who pre-registered will receive notification as soon as the game becomes available. Pre-registration is now open.

https://apps.apple.com/app/tokyo-beast/id6737019483

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tokyobeast

Pre-registrations have surpassed one million. As a result, the maximum tier of pre-registration rewards will be granted.

Following the release of TOKYO BEAST, a special event titled THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP（*1) will be held. The event will feature a XENO-KARATE tournament alongside a prediction competition where participants can forecast match outcomes. Prize money and payouts will increase in proportion to the number of pre-registrations.

With pre-registrations now exceeding one million players, the maximum pre-registration rewards have been confirmed: an additional $100,000 in prize money for the winner and an extra $1 million in total dividends（*1)

The “SPECIAL EARLY ACCESS” campaign is now underway

Prior to the release, an early play campaign "SPECIAL EARLY ACCESS" will be held for 3,000 players only.

During this period, players will be able to experience "TOKYO BEAST" early and enjoy heated battles with limited-time features. Special benefits, including enhanced login bonuses, will also be available. This period serves as preparation for the upcoming special tournament, THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP（*1), to be held after the game’s release.

We have started accepting entries today, and we look forward to your participation.

Call for Entries – Overview

- Number of Participants: 3,000

If the number of entries exceeds capacity, participants will be selected by random draw.

- Application period: May 15 - May 25(PST)

- Devices: PC only (no information on mobile devices)

Application form

https://forms.gle/EaVPJbe3DvY4FuTe9

About "TOKYO BEAST" Project

A new style of gameplay that incorporates blockchain technology to introduce a win-loss prediction element, offering players the opportunity to earn rewards. The game's setting takes place in future Tokyo, in the year 2124.

It is a world where androids with a will, called replicants, have become widespread, and humans are living a cozy and rich life as their owners. Set in a world where technology and combat entertainment converge, "XENO-karate" has emerged as a premier competitive sport. Originally designed as cutting-edge replicants, BEAST models once dominated the world and are now central to this next-generation competition.

Competitor players assemble a team of four BEAST units to compete in strategic battles. Meanwhile, spectators can predict the results of weekend championship matches. Accurate predictions are rewarded with in-game items, including jewels and virtual currency.

The combination of strategic battles and outcome predictions creates a unique sense of anticipation and excitement unmatched in other gaming experiences.

Teaser trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00K6HDu9vKc

The Appeal of "TOKYO BEAST

With multi-device compatibility and free basic play, the game offers an accessible entry point for all players.

TOKYO BEAST will be distributed worldwide, allowing players to enjoy or predict tension-filled battles with other players from around the globe via the App Store or Google Play.

Unlike traditional blockchain-based games, players can participate without purchasing NFTs or virtual currency, ensuring that gameplay strength is not determined by initial investment. The game can be enjoyed as a standard competitive experience, while in-game items can also be exchanged for virtual currency and other rewards, allowing for diverse playstyles.

Successful match predictions grant players in-game items and other rewards

Players can use in-game items to predict "XENO-karate" tournament outcomes. Accurate predictions may be rewarded with items that can be exchanged for in-game jewels. Predictions can be made based on player support, data analysis, or discussions with other users.

Strategy-driven battles where unexpected victories can turn the tide.

Players can build their own team compositions and strategies to compete for top rankings. Once a party is formed, battles unfold automatically, with skill activation determined by chance. Due to the unpredictable nature of each BEAST's performance, every match presents unexpected challenges, making for an ever-evolving competitive experience.

High-Quality Graphics Recognized by Three Major Design Awards

The official website has received top honors from FWA, Awwwards, and CSS Design Awards, three of the most renowned web design competitions. In-game visual effects, powered by high-quality graphics, bring battles to life with stunning intensity.

Development video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P2X90twTTU

TOKYO BEAST is the culmination of 4 years and over $20 million of development

Significant time and resources have been invested in TOKYO BEAST, from high-quality graphics, an intricate battle system, to globally streamed tournaments. As one of the largest blockchain games to date, it offers a new and unique competitive experience.

THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP" (*1), was announced as a special tournament with prize money worth up to 1 million Dollars

Following the launch of TOKYO BEAST, the special tournament THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP(*1) will take place, featuring both XENO-KARATE competitions and a prediction-based contest for match outcomes.

Players competing in XENO-KARATE will have access to a total prize pool of 100 thousand Dollars, while successful predictions of match winners may earn additional rewards. The total prize pool and payout amounts will increase based on the number of registrations during the pre-registration period.

(*1),

For details on the registration requirements, prize acquisition conditions, and other relevant information for this campaign and other various campaigns, please check the announcement.

https://medium.com/@TOKYOBEAST/d16e6f2ebfcb

Service Information

Service name: TOKYO BEAST

Promotional movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds

Official website: https://www.tokyo-beast.com/

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN, https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_JP

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/tokyobeast

Available on: App Store, Google Play, PC browser

Release date: June 8th, 2025 (scheduled)

TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Profile

Company name: TOKYO BEAST FZCO

Location 001 - 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Representative Tomoe Mizutani

URL https://www.tokyobeast.ae/

