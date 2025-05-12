Monaco: Knox-Johnston visits Yacht Club, set to chair ‘Classic Week’ jury in September

MONACO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) hosted an exceptional evening with Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, ocean sailing legend and the first man to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the globe. The event, part of YCM’s mission to promote maritime culture by blending tradition and innovation, also officially launched the 17th edition of the ‘Monaco Classic Week–La Belle Classe’ (10–13 September 2025), a world reference in classic yachting.

Welcomed by distinguished yacht owners and sailors such as Sir Lord Laidlaw, Harold Cudmore, Saskia Clark, and Marc Pajot, Knox-Johnston shared images and memories of his historic voyage aboard the ketch ‘Suhaili’, which departed from Falmouth in 1968. “Solitude is a pitiless mirror - he said - You discover your flaws. For me, I realised I could be a bit lazy. But you don’t have that luxury. The boat doesn’t give you that choice – it forces you always to act.”

The bond between Knox-Johnston and the Principality continues: he will return to chair the jury of the ‘Monaco Classic Week’, where ‘Suhaili’ will also be present. “It’s a fantastic event and the most important in the world of classic yachting. It’s a great privilege to be president of the jury,” he added.

Further underscoring YCM’s commitment to combining heritage and innovation is the participation of Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi in the ‘Admiral’s Cup’ (17 July – 1 August 2025). He will sail alongside Boris Herrmann aboard the Carkeek 40 ‘Jolt 6’, a project supported by YCM member and Jolt’s owner Peter Harrison. The Monegasque team will also field a second yacht, the TP52 ‘Jolt 3’ reinforcing the club’s presence in major international competitions.

During the evening, Sir Robin retraced the most dramatic moments of his feat: storms in the Roaring Forties, rounding Cape Horn (“a big moment for any sailor”), and four and a half months without communication: “Everyone thought I was dead”.

But it wasn’t only a journey through history. Knox-Johnston also highlighted his ongoing contribution to training future sailors through the ‘Clipper Round the World Yacht Race’, which he founded in 1996. “40% of my crew members have never sailed before. They’re the easiest to train because they don’t have bad habits.”

In 2013, he was awarded the title ‘Personnalité de la Mer’ by H.S.H. Prince Albert II. Even today, at 85, he continues to inspire with a clear message: “The sea teaches you patience. You cannot conquer it. It doesn’t even notice you. You have to listen to it to understand it”.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ed83482-2bec-4e6b-823c-5041528e8c01

Monaco: Knox-Johnston visits Yacht Club, set to chair ‘Classic Week’ jury in September Monaco: Knox-Johnston visits Yacht Club, set to chair ‘Classic Week’ jury in September

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.