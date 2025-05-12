Aerospike Automates Database 8 Deployment on Amazon EKS

New Terraform blueprint delivers a full-stack Aerospike deployment in less than 30 minutes without deep Aerospike or AWS expertise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc. today delivered a new Terraform blueprint that quickly deploys Database 8 on Amazon EKS in under 30 minutes.

The Aerospike Kubernetes Operator (AKO) automates the deployment and management of Aerospike databases, both in the cloud and on-premises. With the new Terraform blueprint , users don’t need deep Aerospike or AWS expertise to quickly start and scale a full-stack Aerospike Database on EKS with production defaults, tested patterns, infrastructure provisioning, and other critical configuration settings.

“Amazon EKS is one of the most popular managed Kubernetes services,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “We’ve reduced all the friction to make it easier than ever to start and scale a production-ready Aerospike Database with Kubernetes — in the cloud and on-prem.”

The new Terraform blueprint delivers a complete Aerospike deployment by provisioning the EKS cluster, configuring the underlying infrastructure like the VPC, and deploying both the AKO and Aerospike server with recommended defaults. It’s built on AWS’s Data on EKS (DoEKS) , an open source project that accelerates building, deploying, and scaling data workloads on Amazon EKS.

Get started with the Terraform blueprint on GitHub .

Aerospike Multi-model Database

Aerospike makes it easy to launch in the cloud and choose the right data model for the job—whether document, graph , key-value, or vector search —all within a single, massively scalable real-time database. Developers can build high-performance applications on top of these models using 80% less infrastructure than legacy or point solutions. A three-time winner of the Data Breakthrough Awards , Aerospike simplifies deployment, cluster management, and monitoring of streamlined operations, freeing developers to focus on innovations rather than operational complexity.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database built for infinite scale, speed, and savings. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our offices are also located in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

Aerospike is a registered trademark of Aerospike, Inc.

