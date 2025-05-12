VEON Joins GSMA Advance’s People Excellence Partner Program as Founding Member to Further Professional Skills Development

Dubai, May 12, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, today announces its partnership with GSMA Advance, the learning and skills division of the GSMA, to join the People Excellence Partner program which recognizes and supports organizations committed to upskilling their teams and fostering a culture of knowledge advancement through the GSMA Advance comprehensive suite of learning materials.

This collaboration makes VEON the inaugural partner of the GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner program, highlighting the Company’s commitment to the professional growth and continuous learning of its personnel. Developed by GSMA Advance, the program sets benchmarks for industry knowledge and standards, particularly in areas crucial to the sector's innovation, operation, sustainability, and growth.

Throughout the initiative, VEON, and the companies that follow, will grant their employees access to GSMA Advance, including its wide range of learning courses. This will help individuals around the globe achieve accreditations and certifications in key subjects including 5G, IoT (Internet of Things), mobile privacy and security, public policy and regulatory best practice, non-terrestrial networks, roaming and spectrum management and other key telecom and digital domains.

“We are proud to be the inaugural partners of the People Excellence Partner program—an inspiring initiative for our rapidly evolving sector,” said Asghar Jameel, VEON Group Head of People. “As part of our strategic move from Amsterdam to Dubai, harnessing the rich talent pool available is pivotal to our people strategy. This partnership with the GSMA underscores our dedication to nurturing talent, building high-performing teams, and equipping them with the latest industry knowledge and know-how. It aligns seamlessly with our ongoing training and development initiatives, further expanding opportunities in innovative and high-tech disciplines.”

Drew MacFarlane, Head of GSMA Advance said: "We are incredibly proud to welcome VEON as the inaugural GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering teams through continuous learning and professional growth - an essential foundation for success in today’s fast-moving digital landscape. VEON’s leadership in this space signals a bold step forward, not just for their organization, but for the wider telecoms and connected industries. Through the People Excellence initiative, we aim to support enterprises worldwide in unlocking the full potential of their people - building more agile, knowledgeable, and future-ready workforces to shape the industry of tomorrow. We look forward to empowering organizations across the globe to elevate skills, drive industry standards, and build the future of connectivity together. "

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, please visit www.veon.com

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting over 750 operators with nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Shanghai, and the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences. For more information, please visit www.gsma.com

Disclaimer





This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s corporate strategy and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Hande Asik

Group Director of Strategy and Communications

pr@veon.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.