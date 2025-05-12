ISC Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting A Proven Model for Value Creation

ISC reaffirms its commitment to long-term shareholder value creation and disciplined capital allocation; responds to Plantro’s incorrect and flawed assertions

Analysis demonstrates that ISC’s prudent and disciplined approach to growth and capital allocation has served all shareholders well, outperforming the S&P TSX Small Cap Index since the IPO in July 2013

ISC remains focused on performance, not provocation

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today released an investor presentation titled “A Proven Model for Value Creation”, which underscores the strength, stability and strategic vision that have defined ISC’s track record over more than a decade. The presentation is available here on the Company’s website.

ISC has evolved into a diversified business with global scale, including a high-quality registry platform and a services segment delivering consistent, accretive growth. The Company’s registry operations remain anchored by a long-term exclusive contract in Saskatchewan until 2053, providing stable, CPI-linked cash flows for nearly 30 years. The Company’s disciplined M&A strategy has been supported entirely through balance sheet capacity.

Since its IPO, ISC has:

Significantly diversified its operations, which has led to nearly tripling its revenue and Adjusted EPS

Executed against a proven and accretive M&A strategy that has delivered nearly $100 million in free cash flow generated by the Services segment since 2015

Achieved revenue compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) growth of ~13.6 per cent since 2015

Provided a clear roadmap for continuing growth

Delivered a total shareholder return (“TSR”) of 209 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index since the IPO in July 2013



The Company remains committed to advancing a strategy grounded in stability, disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation. To that end, ISC has released an investor presentation, available here on the Company’s website.

ISC remains focused on performance, not provocation. The Company is resilient and diversified, with an experienced board and leadership team committed to executing a value-driven plan. ISC will continue to act in the best interests of all shareholders.

PLANTRO’S CAMPAIGN OF MISINFORMATION AND COERCION

ISC believes that offshore entity Plantro Ltd.’s (“Plantro”) repeated extensions to its unsolicited and undervalued Mini-tender offer (the “Mini-tender”) are a reflection of broad shareholder disinterest in the Mini-tender. ISC continues to recommend that shareholders Reject and Do Not Tender to Plantro’s undervalued Mini-Tender.

The Company also fundamentally disagrees with Plantro’s assessment of the Company’s strategy, governance and value creation. Plantro’s presentation contains factual errors, several points and data that are selective and narrowly focused on building a particular narrative, and others that demonstrate a lack of understanding of the business, including ISC’s approach to M&A and its compensation and incentive programs. In light of continued mischaracterizations by Plantro, ISC urges shareholders to access accurate information through ISC’s public disclosure and filings available on ISC’s website at company.isc.ca and under ISC’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

It is unfortunate that Plantro has pursued a path that undermined engagement from the outset. ISC is and has always demonstrated genuine interest in having constructive conversations with its shareholders and other stakeholders. Notwithstanding that Plantro did not engage at all with ISC, constructively or otherwise, ahead of its Mini-tender, the Company attempted to engage in good-faith dialogue with Plantro.

ISC APPRECIATES BROAD SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AMID DISTRACTIONS

The Company wants to acknowledge and thank its many shareholders for their continued support; it is not something that is taken for granted. ISC has had, and continues to have, meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders as we look forward to the future success of the Company. Sifting through the noise and the distractions and being attentive to constructive and impactful suggestions will continue to improve the business and the returns to shareholders.

Finally, and further to our focus on performance, the Company does not intend to continue a public dispute with either Plantro or Matthew Proud, unless it determines that disclosure is warranted due to further misinformation by Plantro or in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities law. Instead, and as always, ISC remains committed and prepared to engage with shareholders and interested investors who wish to have constructive and good faith dialogue with us.

