Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach USD 28.5 Bn by 2035, Driven by Regulations & Industrial Growth

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market

UK industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market is set to grow at a 7.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by stricter regulations and sustainability goals.

Rising environmental regulations and sustainability goals are driving robust demand for advanced wastewater treatment chemicals across industrial sectors globally.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial wastewater treatment chemical market is projected to be valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2035. This growth is driven by increasing industrialization, stringent environmental regulations, and rising awareness about sustainable water management practices across various sectors.Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals are essential in managing and treating effluents generated during manufacturing and production processes. These chemicals help in removing contaminants such as heavy metals, organic matter, pathogens, oils, and suspended solids from wastewater before it is discharged into the environment or recycled for reuse. One of the primary drivers of the industrial wastewater treatment chemical market is the increasing enforcement of environmental regulations by governments and environmental agencies worldwide. As industries expand, they generate larger volumes of wastewater containing complex contaminants. Regulatory bodies are tightening discharge norms and levying penalties for non-compliance, prompting manufacturers to adopt efficient wastewater treatment systems supported by specialized chemical formulations.Moreover, rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, is escalating the demand for clean water and effective wastewater management. Countries with expanding manufacturing bases are investing heavily in industrial infrastructure, which consequently drives the need for treatment chemicals to support safe and sustainable operations. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America are witnessing increased consumption of treatment chemicals due to their growing industrial activities.Technological Advancements and InnovationTechnology is playing a crucial role in transforming the industrial wastewater treatment chemical market. Technology is playing a crucial role in transforming the industrial wastewater treatment chemical market. Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative chemical formulations that are more effective, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient. The integration of green chemistry principles has led to the development of biodegradable and non-toxic treatment chemicals, which reduce the environmental footprint of treatment processes.

Additionally, digitalization and automation are improving the efficiency and monitoring of wastewater treatment plants. Advanced sensors, data analytics, and remote monitoring systems are being used to optimize chemical dosing, reduce operational costs, and enhance treatment outcomes. Industries are increasingly adopting zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) systems and water recycling technologies to reduce freshwater consumption and minimize environmental impact. This shift is creating new opportunities for chemical suppliers to provide high-performance treatment solutions that enable water reuse and resource recovery.Moreover, the use of industrial wastewater treatment chemicals is closely aligned with corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Key Companies• Ecolab Inc.• Kemira Oyj• SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions• BASF SE• Solenis LLC• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.• SNF Group• Veolia Water Technologies• Lonza Group AG• Dow Chemical Company• Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.• Aries Chemical, Inc.

SegmentationBy Type:Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Anti-foaming Agents, pH Adjusters and Stabilizers, OthersBy End Use:Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverage, OthersBy Region:North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, The Middle East and Africa (MEA) About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

