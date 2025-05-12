Submit Release
Caledonia approves quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

• Ex-dividend date VFEX: May 21, 2025
• Ex-dividend date AIM: May 23, 2025
• Ex-dividend date NYSE American: May 23, 2025
• Record date: May 23, 2025
• Payment date: June 6, 2025

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

