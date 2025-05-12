Submit Release
News Search

There were 400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,602 in the last 365 days.

Diversified Energy Announces First Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC, NYSE:DEC) (“Diversified” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 29 cents per share in respect of 1Q25 for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.

Key dates related to this dividend include:
  Record Date:   August 29, 2025  
  Payment Date:   September 30, 2025  
  Default Currency:   US Dollar  
  Currency Election Option:   Sterling  
  Last Date for Currency Election:   September 5, 2025  
         

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than September 5, 2025.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse (“UK MAR”), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy
   
FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations  
   

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Diversified Energy Announces First Quarter Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more