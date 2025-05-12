Norsk Hydro: Eksklusive utbytte kr 2,25 i dag

Aksjene i Norsk Hydro ASA handles eksklusive utbytte på 2,25 kroner fra og med i dag, 12. mai 2025.





Investorkontakt:

Elitsa Blessi

+47 91775472

Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com





Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

