Norsk Hydro: Ex-dividend NOK 2.25 today

The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.25 as from today, May 12, 2025.  


Investor contact: 
Elitsa Blessi 
+47 91775472 
Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 


