Norsk Hydro: Ex-dividend NOK 2.25 today

The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.25 as from today, May 12, 2025.





Investor contact:

Elitsa Blessi

+47 91775472

Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

