Networking Event in San Diego Aims to Boost Collaboration and Growth in the Construction Industry

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the construction industry faces evolving challenges in 2025, the importance of developing and maintaining strong professional connections is more vital than ever. Global Tax 360, a leading tax and financial consulting firm specializing in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the construction and home services industries, is hosting an exclusive networking event for construction professionals in San Diego.This free event, designed specifically for builders, remodelers, and trade contractors, will take place on Thursday, May 22nd, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Balboa South, located at 290 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910. It offers a unique opportunity for both San Diego startups and established small businesses, with many attendees having businesses with annual sales revenue between $500k - $5 million a year. This event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and expand their professional networks.Attendees will also have the chance to connect with professional service providers such as financial advisors, bookkeepers, printing companies, and marketing companies who have in-depth knowledge of the challenges and opportunities within the construction ecosystem. These experts will offer guidance on business growth, financing, tax strategies, and overcoming the day-to-day hurdles that come with running a construction-related business.“The goal of this event is to create a space where professionals in the construction industry, from remodelers and contractors to tradespeople and service providers, can meet and collaborate in ways that directly benefit their businesses,” said Anthony Nicholas, owner of Global Tax 360. “We’ve tailored this event to focus on the unique needs of the construction ecosystem, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with others who understand the nuances of their business and provide the referrals, service, and support they need to grow.”In the construction industry, word-of-mouth referrals and strong professional connections are key to business growth. With increasing competition, having a robust network of trusted professionals and business partners has become even more critical for long-term success. This San Diego networking event is specifically designed to provide construction industry professionals with the tools they need to expand their client base, secure new projects, and overcome common business obstacles.Attendees will have the chance to meet other home service providers who share similar business challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the event will provide an ideal platform for forming strategic partnerships with professionals offering complementary services. For example, a plumber may meet an HVAC contractor to collaborate on joint projects, or a remodeler could connect with a financial advisor to discuss potential funding options for business expansion.“In today’s business environment, growth often hinges on the strength of one’s network,” said Anthony. “This event is a unique opportunity for anyone who is a contractor or provides services to contractors”The event will offer ample time for networking, allowing construction and home service professionals to engage in one-on-one conversations and explore opportunities for collaboration. The open networking format is designed to facilitate meaningful interactions, where attendees can discuss their business needs and identify new ways to work together. Professionals specializing in areas such as financial planning, business taxes, and lending, specifically within the construction and home service industries, will be available to provide guidance.Global Tax 360, the event’s host, will have a team of representatives on hand to advise attendees on a range of crucial topics, including tax management, securing business funding, and scaling operations. With their deep understanding of the specific financial challenges faced by construction companies, Global Tax 360 aims to help business owners make informed decisions that support long-term growth and success.“We are committed to helping businesses in the construction and home services sectors gain the tools and knowledge they need to thrive, especially as we move forward into 2025,” said Anthony.Event DetailsThe event is free to attend but requires an RSVP to secure a spot. Due to limited space, construction professionals are encouraged to register early to ensure they do not miss out on this valuable opportunity.To RSVP or for more information, contact Global Tax 360 at 619-451-7109 or email a.nicholas@gtax360.com.Event Information:Date: Thursday, May 22ndTime: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: The Balboa South, 290 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910RSVP: Contact Global Tax 360 at 619-451-7109 or a.nicholas@gtax360.comGlobal Tax 360 is a leading tax and financial consulting firm specializing in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the construction and home services industries. With years of experience helping businesses navigate complex financial matters, Global Tax 360 is committed to offering tailored solutions that foster long-term success. The firm’s expertise in tax planning, business growth strategies, and financial management has made them a trusted partner for San Diego’s construction community.

