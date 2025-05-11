Rony Jabour Transforms Miami Stage into a Platform for Global Safety Power

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city known for its luxury towers, oceanfront mansions, and cutting-edge design, one voice at the Innova Build Conference this May didn’t just speak to the future of construction — it spoke to the soul of the industry.That voice was Rony Jabour, a global leader in workplace safety, a Brazilian-born educator, and founder of one of the largest OSHA training institutions in the United States. In a powerful keynote that blended technical insight with deeply personal storytelling, Jabour delivered a message that left hundreds of business owners, contractors, and developers in silence — and then in tears.A Mission Rooted in TragedyJabour’s impact is rooted not only in his expertise, but in his story.“My father died in a workplace accident,” he told the room, his voice steady but heavy. “That day changed everything for me. And it’s the reason I’ve dedicated my life to making sure no family has to go through what mine did.”The audience — a mix of project managers, CEOs, and site supervisors — fell quiet. Some were visibly emotional. For many, it was the first time they’d heard a safety expert not just talk about OSHA regulations, but about loss, grief, and the human cost of negligence.This wasn’t just a lecture. It was a wake-up call.A Talk That Transformed the RoomJabour’s session, titled “The Importance of Safety,” focused on how American construction companies can implement real, lasting safety systems — not just to comply with OSHA standards, but to create workplaces where every worker returns home safely at the end of the day.He spoke directly to the hearts and responsibilities of business owners, making it clear that safety is not just a regulation — it's a human obligation. His speech resonated beyond policy and into culture, prompting executives to reexamine their roles as leaders in protecting lives on job sites.A Global Voice in Three LanguagesFluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, Rony Jabour has spent the last 15 years building a safety movement that transcends borders and languages. He holds a master’s degree in Occupational Safety from the University of Texas and is widely recognized as one of the most influential safety leaders in the world.His ability to connect with diverse workforces — from immigrant crews to corporate executives — has made him a vital reference in the field. In the United States, he is considered a major national authority in OSHA education and a trusted voice in the construction industry’s most critical conversations.Inspiring a Culture of AccountabilityAt the Innova Build Conference, Jabour didn’t simply talk about safety — he redefined it as leadership. He urged contractors and CEOs to shift from compliance to conviction, to stop seeing safety as an obligation and start embracing it as a core value of the company.His message hit home. Several attendees approached him after the talk to express how deeply they were impacted — not just by the content, but by the conviction behind it.One construction executive said, “He made me rethink everything. I’m going back to my company with a new mission: protect people first.”The Road AheadFollowing the Miami event, Jabour will continue his speaking tour across the United States. His upcoming appearances include the National Safety Council Congress & Expo in Denver and the second edition of Build Safe Connection, his own safety summit in Massachusetts this June.In December, he will host a special event for the Portuguese-speaking construction community in Boston, reaffirming his commitment to delivering safety education in the languages workers understand.Final WordsIn an industry defined by steel and numbers, Rony Jabour brought humanity back to the forefront. His keynote in Miami was not just a speech — it was a movement.He reminded the crowd that behind every project there is a person. And every person has a family waiting at home.Safety isn’t a checklist. It’s a culture. And Rony Jabour is building it — one life at a time.

