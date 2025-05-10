Attorney General Bonta Celebrates Court Order Halting Mass Firings Across Federal Government

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement in response to a court granting a temporary restraining order (TRO) in a case challenging the Trump Administration’s mass firing of federal workers across the nation. On Thursday, Attorney General Bonta and a coalition of 21 attorneys general submitted an amicus brief in American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO, et al. v. Trump, in support of the request for a TRO. The TRO issued yesterday immediately blocks the Trump Administration from illegally firing federal workers throughout the federal government until the court considers a preliminary injunction on May 22, 2025.

“The Trump Administration is attempting to bring the federal government — and the vital services and programs Americans rely on — to a screeching halt,” said Attorney General Bonta. “A court has ordered President Trump to end his illegal mass firing rampage pending a ruling on a preliminary injunction. This won’t undo the damage already sown, but it does send a clear message: The President does not hold the power to illegally fire anyone he wants — and as of Friday night, he must stop doing so."

Massive federal layoffs substantially disrupt the ability of the states to protect and serve their residents and pose serious risks and harms to their citizens’ health, safety, and lives by impacting state programs focused on emergency planning and response, infrastructure repair, environmental protection, and public health, among many more issues.

Attorney General Bonta has forcefully stood up to the Trump Administration's illegal efforts to dismember and impair the federal government though mass firing.

This week, Attorney General Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration challenging the unlawful mass firing of roughly 10,000 full-time U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees, the consolidation of 28 HHS divisions into 15 divisions, and the closing of half of HHS’s ten regional offices — in addition to previously filed lawsuits challenging the illegal firing of probationary federal workers and U.S. Department of Education workers.

Attorney General Bonta has submitted two amicus briefs (here and here) in lawsuits challenging the Trump Administration's dismantling of the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau — actions that include issuing a suspension of work across the agency and terminating probationary employees. These actions rapidly and substantially increase the burden on state agencies to protect consumers.

Last month, Attorney General Bonta filed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging operational changes to Social Security Administration (SSA) policies. These changes, including staffing cuts, field office closures, and the illegal shuttering of departments, have hampered SSA’s ability to help older adults and persons with disabilities access the benefits and services they depend on.

A copy of the TRO can be found here.