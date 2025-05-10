Hotel Toiletries Market Size to worth USD 52.01 Bn by 2032, expanding at 10.4% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global hotel toiletries market is projected to be valued at USD 26.00 billion in 2025 and reach USD 52.01 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. Growth in global tourism and a shift toward premium toiletry offerings in hotels are boosting demand for upscale personal care products in the hospitality sector.

Global Hotel Toiletries Market Key Takeaways

By product type, shampoo and conditioner segment is anticipated to account for over 1/4th of the global hotel toiletries market share in 2025.

Based on application, hotels segment is expected to account for about USD 9.62 Bn in 2025.

In terms of distribution channel, online category is likely to account for three-fifths of the global hotel toiletries market revenue share in 2025.

Europe is expected to dominate the global industry, accounting for nearly 1/3 of the total revenue share in 2025. This can be attributed to flourishing hospitality sector and implementation of stringent hygiene regulations.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest hotel toiletries market analysis, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India and China, is poised to exhibit fastest growth during the assessment period.

Booming Travel and Tourism Industry Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest hotel toiletries market report highlights key factors propelling industry growth. One such factor is the robust expansion of the travel and tourism sector globally.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist (overnight visitors) arrivals reached around 1.4 billion in 2024. Looking forward, international tourist arrivals are poised to grow by 3% to 5% in 2025 compared to 2024. This steady growth in global travel is expected to increase demand for hotel toiletries.

Hotels and resorts strive to provide high-quality personal care amenities to their customers to enhance guest experience and loyalty. Thus, greater the number of tourists, the higher the demand for hotel toiletries in resorts and hotels.

Sustainability Concerns and High Cost of Premium Products Limited Growth

The future hotel toiletries market outlook looks optimistic, driven by flourishing tourism and hospitality sectors. However, high cost of premium hotel toiletries and sustainability concerns might limit the hotel toiletries market growth to some extent.

Investing in high-end hotel amenity products has become a necessity for hotels to cater to rising consumer demand for luxury experiences. However, these premium products are often expensive, which deters hotels and resorts from adopting them, thereby negatively impacting growth of the hotel toiletries industry.

Growing scrutiny around sustainability of hotel toiletries is also limiting market expansion. Traditional hotel toiletries often come in single-use plastic packaging, which contributes to environmental plastic waste. Ban on single use hotel toiletries is expected to negatively impact the industry.

Rising Awareness of Hygiene Creating Growth Avenues for Hotel Toiletry Companies

People across the world are realizing the importance of personal hygiene, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is prompting hotels to invest more in high-quality toiletries, creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of hotel toiletries.

Modern travelers now prioritize cleanliness and expect high-quality amenities, including antibacterial soaps, hand sanitizers, and eco-friendly shampoos, during their stay. This shift in consumer preference is encouraging hospitality providers to improve their in-room offerings with premium toiletries, opening revenue-generation streams for hotel toiletry manufacturers.

Emerging Hotel Toiletries Market Trends

Rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly hotel toiletries is becoming a key growth-shaping trend in the industry. Modern consumers are constantly seeking eco-friendly and organic hotel toiletries. This is compelling hotels to invest in hotel toiletries featuring biodegradable packaging, refillable dispensers, and natural ingredients.

Many hotels offer customized toiletry options to cater to individual guest preferences. This is expected to play a key role in boosting the overall hotel toiletries market value in the coming years.

There is also a growing trend of using wellness and therapeutic elements in hotel toiletries, including products with essential oils and natural extracts for relaxation and stress relief. Companies are creating hotel toiletries with unique fragrances. Rising popularity of such products will likely boost growth of the hotel toiletries market.

Ongoing innovations in hotel toiletries are also contributing to the industry’s expansion. Hotel toiletry companies are constantly using smart dispensers and automated inventory management for better control and cost efficiency.

Many industry players are focusing on offering vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested toiletries. Such innovations are expected to positively impact the hotel toiletries market growth during the assessment period. They are also strengthening partnerships with hospitality chains to meet the evolving expectations of modern travelers.



Analyst’s View

“The landscape of hotel toiletries is set for rapid expansion, owing to robust growth of tourism and hospitality sectors, growing demand for premium hotel toiletries, and rising emphasis on personal hygiene,” said senior analyst Yash Doshi. “On the other hand, high cost of premium products will likely limit market growth to some extent.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Hotel Toiletries Market

Event Description and Impact Global Travel Boom Description: A significant increase in international and domestic travel activities. Impact: Higher hotel occupancy rates lead to increased demand for hotel toiletries. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Trends Description: Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable hotel toiletries. Impact: Hotels are increasingly shifting towards eco-friendly toiletry brands to meet customer expectations. Technological Advancements Description: Development of smart dispensers and IoT-enabled toiletry systems Impact: Hotels will look to adopt advanced dispensing solutions to enhance guest experience and reduce waste.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in hotel toiletries market research report:

Unilever PLC

Gilchrist & Soames

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Marriott International, Inc.

Bath & Body Works, LLC

Aveda Corporation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Eco-Soap Bank

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Guest Supply LLC (a Sysco Company)



Key Developments

In March 2025, Kimberly-Clark Professional unveiled Onvation SmartFit technology consisting of a compact, internet-enabled sensor that fits inside bath tissue dispenser and paper towel to provide real-time data. The new solution is designed to help commercial facility managers an easy approach to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance guest experience.

Kimberly-Clark Professional unveiled Onvation SmartFit technology consisting of a compact, internet-enabled sensor that fits inside bath tissue dispenser and paper towel to provide real-time data. The new solution is designed to help commercial facility managers an easy approach to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance guest experience. In October 2024, ADA Cosmetics and YON-KA introduced first-ever hotel amenities line for sleep and relaxation. The new collection features a lavender fragrance known for its stress-relieving properties.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Shampoo & Conditioner

Soap & Body Wash

Hand Soaps/Hand Wash

Hand Sanitizer

Facial Cleansers

Lotions & Moisturizers

Others



By Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hotels

Resorts

Vacation Rentals

Others

By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Online

Offline

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



