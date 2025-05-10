Paint Remover Market Size to Reach USD 2.99 Bn by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global paint remover market size was evaluated at USD 1.97 Bn in 2025 and is estimated to attain USD 2.99 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The rapid expansion of the construction and automotive industries has resulted in a growing demand for advanced paint removal solutions across diverse surface types, driven by increased renovation, maintenance, and surface preparation activities.

Global Paint Remover Market Key Takeaways

• The global paint remover market size is anticipated to expand from USD 1.97 Bn in 2025 to USD 2.99 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of paint removers in aerospace, marine, construction, and automotive industries.

• By product type, solvent-based paint remover category is projected to account for nearly half of the global paint remover market share in 2025.

• Based on application, residential segment is expected to account for approximately one-third of the revenue in 2025.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest paint remover market research, North America is set to retain its dominance, accounting for USD 0.730 Bn in 2025.

• Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India and China, is poised to record the fastest growth, owing to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Paint Remover Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $1.97 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $2.99 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Increasing demand for renovation and remodeling activities



• Growing awareness of eco-friendly and biodegradable products Growth Drivers • Stringent regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs)



• Availability of alternative methods for paint removal



Robust Industrial Growth Driving Demand for Paint Removers

A new report by Coherent Market Insights highlights prominent paint remover market growth factors. One major driver is the rapid expansion of the industrial sector in nations such as China, Japan, India, and the United States.

Paint removers are widely used in industries like automotive, construction, and aerospace. Thus, growing demand for paint removers in these sectors contributes to market growth.

Paint removers are primarily employed to remove color pigments, finishes, and coatings. They play a crucial role in surface preparation, refurbishment, and maintenance. For instance, paint removers are increasingly used in vehicle maintenance and restoration.

Similarly, manufacturing, aerospace, and marine industries use paint removers for surface maintenance. Therefore, expansion of these industries will directly influence sales of paint removers in the coming years.

Health and Environmental Concerns Limiting Industry Expansion

Despite a positive growth trajectory, certain factors are limiting the paint remover market growth. These include rising health and environmental concerns associated with paint removers and implementation of stringent government regulations.

Some paint removers contain high amounts of VOCs, which are hazardous to human health environment. This is limiting their adoption and hindering overall growth of the paint remover market.

Many countries also have regulations in place that limit adoption of some solvent-based paint removers. This, in turn, reduces paint remover market demand.

Increasing Renovation and Remodeling Activities Create Lucrative Growth Prospects

Homeowners across the globe are increasingly investing in renovations and remodeling projects to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their buildings. This is expected to fuel paint remover demand for tasks like interior/exterior repainting and furniture refinishing.

Emerging Paint Remover Market Trends

There is a growing trend towards using bio-based paint removers to reduce environmental impact. These formulations are free from harsh chemicals, thereby making them safer for users as well as the ecosystem. To capitalize on this trend, manufacturers of paint removers are developing less toxic, environmentally friendly products. This not only helps them to meet consumer preferences but also comply with regulations.

Rise in DIY (Do-It-Yourself) activities is also providing a strong impetus for the growth of the paint remover market. Today, many individuals take on home improvement, renovation, and furniture restoration projects. This is expected to drive demand for effective and easy-to-use paint removal products.

There is also a growing interest in customized paint removers. End users are demanding paint removers tailored to specific surfaces or coatings. This will bode well for the target industry.

Leading paint remover companies are continuously focusing on creating more effective, faster-acting, and user-friendly paint strippers, including gel-based paint removers. This will help them to stay ahead of the competition.

Analyst’s View

“The future paint remover market outlook looks promising, driven primarily by increasing demand for paint removers across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, said senior analyst Yash Doshi. “Rapid shift towards bio-based or water-based paint removers due to health and environmental reasons will also benefit the industry.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the paint remover market report include:

Rust-Oleum Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

EcoFast

3M Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jasco Products Company, LLC

Citristrip

DuPont

Franmar Chemical, Inc.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Klean-Strip



Key Developments

In November 2024, OrganoClick’s subsidiary BIOkleen announced the launch of Paint Remover ECO, a unique bio-based paint remover. The new product is free from fossil-based solvents and is designed to easily remove old paint.

In January 2023, Bartoline introduced two new quick-action paint strippers for decorative trade and consumer DIY markets. These include Paint Predator Heavy Duty and Paint Predator Fast Action. These new paint removers are formulated to quickly remove layers of paint or varnish in a single two-coat application.

