Office of the Governor – Statement – BLNR ruling on Pōhakuloa Training Area

STATE OF HAWAIʻI 
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI 
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA 

STATEMENT ON BOARD OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES DECISION ON FINAL EIS BY U.S. ARMY FOR PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA
 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 9, 2025 

HONOLULU — The following is a statement from Governor Josh Green, M.D., relating to the Board of Land and Natural Resources decision on the final EIS by the U.S. Army for the Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawai‘i Island.

“I respect the Board’s decision and the community voices that guide it. Military members who utilize this area to train for local and national security and emergency missions are our neighbors, our children’s classmates, and often our own ʻohana. While the rejection of the Final EIS presents challenges, it is not the end of the conversation. We remain committed to finding new paths that protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources while supporting national security. This is a time for collaboration, not division, as we seek balanced solutions that honor both our heritage and our future.”

