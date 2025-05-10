Bitcoin Solaris to Launch Nova App, Ushering in Real Smartphone-Based Crypto Mining

TALLINN, Estonia, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, the next-gen blockchain project focused on democratizing crypto mining, has announced the upcoming launch of its Nova App — a breakthrough mobile application that transforms smartphones into functional mining nodes. With the Nova App set to go live this [insert launch timeframe], the project is taking a bold step in redefining who can participate in blockchain consensus — and how.

For years, crypto mining has been synonymous with expensive hardware, massive power consumption, and complex setups. Bitcoin Solaris is dismantling that legacy model with its Helios Consensus Mechanism — a hybrid protocol combining Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Proof-of-Capacity (PoC), Proof-of-History, and Proof-of-Time to enable low-resource, mobile-first mining.

“With the Nova App, we’re making crypto mining as easy as downloading an app,” said a Bitcoin Solaris spokesperson. “It’s not simulated mining — it’s real, on-chain participation using idle resources from devices people already own.”





Bitcoin Solaris reimagines this entirely. Instead of relying on GPU power or ASICs, it uses Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to shift the mining process toward storage-based validation and stake-weighted participation. Your device doesn’t need to solve massive computational puzzles. It just needs to be available and engaged — like a smartphone is, for most of us, all day long.

With that shift comes something powerful: accessibility. You don’t need to buy anything. You don’t need to wire together components. You just open the Nova App, allocate a bit of space, and let the system do the work.

Mining on Mobile: It’s Actually Real Now

The Nova App, scheduled to launch soon, is the platform’s hub. It’s where smartphone mining begins — allowing users to participate in network consensus with minimal input and no friction. The process taps into idle storage (typically 1–5 GB) and background CPU cycles to perform low-resource mining that earns BTC-S tokens directly.

It’s not a simulation or a click-to-claim gimmick. It’s real, on-chain participation in the blockchain — driven by the Helios Consensus Mechanism, a blend of:

Proof-of-Stake

Proof-of-Capacity

Proof-of-History (for timestamp integrity)

Proof-of-Time (to ensure chronological order)

Together, these create a system that’s not only efficient, but scalable. Bitcoin Solaris processes over 10,000 transactions per second, allowing the network to remain responsive even as mining participation grows.

And because it’s built mobile-first, rewards aren’t reserved for the technical elite. Anyone with a phone and an internet connection can join.

Tokenomics That Reward Participation

The BTC-S token has a fixed supply: just 21 million, mirroring Bitcoin’s hard cap. But unlike Bitcoin, where mining became exclusionary over time, Bitcoin Solaris is pushing toward broader distribution and long-term fairness.





A total of 4.2 million BTC-S (20%) has been allocated for public presale access. The current price in Phase 2 is $2 per token. Once this phase closes, the price moves to $3 in Phase 3, with no retroactive discounts or insider adjustments.

It’s a clean, public curve — designed to reward those who understand early-stage value and want to take part before mobile mining goes mainstream.

Moreover, Bitcoin Solaris doesn’t offer a “trust us” model. The project has gone through multiple independent audits to verify its smart contract structure and tokenomics:

All core processes are open-source, publicly viewable, and permanently stored on-chain. For a practical walkthrough of how smartphone mining works — and how Bitcoin Solaris positions itself as the next generation of crypto infrastructure — watch Crypto Nitro’s breakdown .





Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just “optimizing” mining. It’s relocating it — away from data centers and into people’s hands. It’s building something that rewards involvement, not equipment. And it’s proving that earning from crypto doesn’t need to mean trusting custodians, investing in machines, or hoping for price swings.

If mobile is the future of the internet, then Bitcoin Solaris is building the infrastructure for how crypto fits into that world.

Website: https://bitcoinsolaris.com/

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

