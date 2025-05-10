PHILIPPINES, May 10 - Press Release

May 10, 2025 Poe on dog in car trunk We commend the Land Transportation Office for taking an active stance in working with animal welfare groups to investigate this recent animal cruelty case. The spate of abuse and cruelty against animals is lamentable, and a whole of government approach is needed to put an end to this. We hope concerned agencies and local government units, especially our frontliners in the barangays, will remain vigilant in addressing violations of the Animal Welfare Act. We assure our people that we will be unrelenting in pushing for the passage of a stronger law to deter animal neglect and abuse.

