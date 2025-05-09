Notice of Newark Liberty International Airport Meeting

Submit Release
Transportation Secretary Duffy and acting FAA Administrator Rocheleau directed the FAA to submit notice to the Federal Register announcing a delay reduction meeting for Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The meeting will take place Wednesday, May 14, at 9 a.m. at FAA headquarters in Washington, D.C.  

