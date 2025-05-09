Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Aiding Police Officer in Destroying Evidence of Fatal Shooting

Joshua M. Rogers of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty yesterday to a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c) for his role in destroying evidence related to a police officer’s fatal shooting of a man identified by the initials R.H. With the plea, Rogers admitted that he acted to impair the integrity or availability of R.H.’s body for use in an official proceeding and, in so doing, shield his co-defendant from criminal liability.

Rogers and his co-defendant, a former Memphis Police Department officer, faced charges following the death of R.H. The indictment alleged that, on Jan. 5, 2021, the officer kidnapped R.H. and shot him in the head. The indictment further alleged that Rogers and the officer sought to cover up the fatal shooting by disposing of R.H.’s body. Specifically, Rogers and the officer transported R.H.’s body in Rogers’ vehicle, and affixed chains, padlocks, and cinder blocks to R.H.’s body. Rogers and the officer then drove to the Wolf River in Memphis, where the two dumped R.H.’s body.

“The defendant in this case obstructed law enforcement from investigating and seeking justice on behalf of the victim, his family and friends,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “I am proud of the great work by the Department of Justice in their prosecution of this case.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 6. Rogers faces a maximum penalty of 70 months in prison based on the terms of the plea agreement. A federal judge will determine any sentence based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The remaining defendant faces civil rights, kidnapping, weapons, and obstruction charges in connection with the fatal shooting of R.H. Trial is set for Nov. 3.

The FBI Memphis Field Office and the Memphis Police Department investigated the case.

Trial Attorney MarLa Duncan of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard for the Western District of Tennessee are prosecuting the case.