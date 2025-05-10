2025-62 – GOVERNOR GREEN, ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ANNOUNCE $700 MILLION SETTLEMENT IN PLAVIX LAWSUIT
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
May 9, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D. and Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez today announced that the state of Hawai‘i has entered into a $700 million settlement agreement with pharmaceutical giants Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) Company and three U.S.-based subsidiaries of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The case is State of Hawaiʻi ex. rel. Anne E. Lopez, Attorney General v. Briston-Myers Squibb Company et al., (Civil No. 1CC141000708).
The settlement agreement divides the total amount of $700 million equally between BMS and Sanofi. The monies will be paid by wire transfer by June 9, 2025.
“This landmark settlement is a major victory for the state of Hawaiʻi. Once the money goes into our general fund, we can go to work on immediately identifying ways to enhance health care services for Hawaiʻi’s residents, said Governor Green. “I am very proud of the work by our Attorney General and outside counsel that helped in achieving this result for the people of Hawaiʻi”.
“This settlement agreement brings closure to nearly 12 years of litigation,” said Attorney General Lopez.
Lopez went on to assert, “It doesn’t matter if a company is a one-person shop or a multi-billion-dollar oil company, we will relentlessly enforce Hawaiʻi’s consumer protection laws.”
Special Attorney General Rick Fried, with the Honolulu-based law firm Cronin, Fried, Sekiya, Kekina and Fairbanks provides: “I started working on this case when I presented it to then-AG David Louie in 2012. It took 13 years to finalize, but I’m very pleased about what this settlement will do for the people of Hawaiʻi. I want to extend my thanks to our Governor, Josh Green and Attorney General Anne Lopez for their support.”
The full settlement agreements can be found through the following links:
