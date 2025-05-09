Submit Release
Report on Voting from the 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 9, 2025. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 (the "Circular").

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at eight (8) members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    Votes For   Percent   Votes Against  

Percent
    123,600,347   79.58%   31,709,078   20.42%
                 

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following eight nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee   Votes For   Percent   Votes Withheld  

Percent
                 
Pentti O. Karkkainen   122,025,115   79.19%   32,072,619   20.81%
Ronald J. Eckhardt   121,781,922   79.03%   32,315,812   20.97%
K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser   118,719,905   77.04%   35,377,829   22.96%
Michael J. Lawford   122,261,695   79.34%   31,836,039   20.66%
Mary Ellen Lutey   122,511,574   79.50%   31,586,160   20.50%
Deborah S. Stein   121,029,015   78.72%   32,719,167   21.28%
Jonathan A. Wright   117,217,852   76.07%   36,879,882   23.93%
Grant A. Zawalsky   112,407,921   72.95%   41,689,813   27.05%
                 

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    Votes For   Percent   Votes Withheld  

Percent
    149,871,999   96.50%   5,437,426   3.50%
                 

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    Votes For   Percent   Votes Against  

Percent
    122,075,765   79.22%   32,021,969   20.78%
                 

INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mike J. Lawford   Ivan J. Condic  
President and CEO   VP, Finance and CFO  
(403) 538-1936   (403) 538-1954  

