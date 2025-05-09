Weekly Traffic Update: May 9, 2025

N. 2nd St. Maintenance Project follow-up work to finish week of May 12

City contractors will complete follow-up work and remove the temporary traffic control on the northbound outer lane of 2nd St. between the railroad overpass and Lyon St. the week of May 12, pending weather or other delays.

Clinton Pkwy. lane drop for Waterline Replacement project

Beginning Wednesday, May 14, City contractors will close the outside westbound lane of Clinton Pkwy. from Wakarusa Dr. to Olympic Dr. for work associated with the Clinton Pkwy. Waterline Replacement project.

The City anticipates this closure to end May 21, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org