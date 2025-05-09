LPRO INVESTOR NEWS: Open Lending Corporation Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the LPRO Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) securities between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025. Open Lending is a provider of loan services to automotive lenders.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company’s risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company’s profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company’s 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; and (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company’s 2023 and 2024 vintage loans. The complaint further alleges the Company experienced a decline in its stock as a result of these misrepresentations.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Open Lending Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Open Lending Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b82af3eb-1121-4c6c-b11e-4d7099578b8a

Open Lending Corporation Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Business Prospects

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.