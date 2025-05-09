Party Go Round Expands Its Fun-Filled Event Services to Cincinnati

A trusted provider of inflatable party rentals brings its popular bounce houses and more to the Queen City in Cincinnati.

Amelia, OH , May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party Go Round, a popular source for event rentals in southwest Ohio, has announced the expansion of its services to Cincinnati. Its beloved party entertainment offerings are now accessible to more families, schools, churches, and businesses throughout the region.



Party Go Round, a premier destination for bounce house rentals Cincinnati, carries an impressive inventory of inflatables and party essentials designed to elevate any celebration. These include themed bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, and carnival games. Its inflatables are also known to be safe and clean while providing the best entertainment for its clients. Other popular products are the 24' Dual Lane Volcano Water Slide, the Princess Bounce House Combo, and interactive game machines like the Giant Connect 4. These products are promised to be delivered and set up with professional care.

As it expands locations, its inventory also continues to grow with new inflatables and party games being added regularly. Themed options include Disney princesses, superheroes, tropical themes, and interactive sports inflatables. For those planning summer celebrations, it provides a fun selection of water slides and wet combos is ideal for staying cool and having fun. Party Go Round therefore has options to entertain every age group, from toddlers to adults.

What sets this rental company apart is its attention to detail. Each inflatable is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every rental, and its punctual delivery team arrives on schedule to ensure that every event starts on time. It also has full insurance coverage and adheres to industry safety standards, giving parents, event organizers, and planners confidence and relief for choosing Party Go Round for their events. The company also uses high-quality commercial-grade inflatables and secure anchoring systems to maintain a safe play environment. Its experienced team also provides guidance on safe usage during setup. With the growing demand for Cincinnati bounce house options, more customers are given the opportunity to experience such seamless rental services and unmatched reliability from this Ohio inflatable provider.

Party Go Round’s service area now includes not just its headquarters in Amelia but expands throughout Greater Cincinnati, including areas like Anderson, Milford, Batavia, New Richmond, Loveland, and Mount Washington. This new availability gives residents access to stress-free event planning solutions for birthday parties, school field days, fundraisers, company picnics, and church gatherings.

For convenience, the company website is user-friendly. It allows customers to browse by category, theme, or age group. Customers can also book seamlessly here. The company implements transparent pricing and real-time availability, ensuring a peace of mind for their inflatable and party needs.

The expansion to Cincinnati comes in response to growing interest from residents and organizations in the area who are looking for high-quality party rentals backed by reliable service. Whether it's an intimate backyard gathering or a large community event, Party Go Round aims to bring energy, color, and fun to any celebration.

For more information about Party Go Round, visit its website at https://www.party-go-round.com/.

Party Go Round is an event rental company based in Amelia, Ohio, offering inflatable bounce houses, water slides, games, and party equipment. Its services are now available throughout Cincinnati and surrounding communities.

