Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2025 totaled $164.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of April 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $   18,847  
Global Discovery 1,747  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,196  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,688  
Franchise 735  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 347  
Non-U.S. Growth 13,559  
China Post-Venture3 113  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 4,784  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,454  
Value Income 16  
International Value Group    
International Value 47,949  
International Explorer 693  
Global Special Situations 11  
Global Value Team    
Global Value 30,526  
Select Equity 316  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,670  
Credit Team    
High Income 11,884  
Credit Opportunities 306  
Floating Rate 83  
Developing World Team    
Developing World 4,367  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 1,927  
Antero Peak Hedge 231  
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,464  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained 894  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,036  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,591  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $   164,434  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $113.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.





