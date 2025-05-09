Orange Bank & Trust Expands Commitment to Construction and Trade Industries

Bank’s strategic investment deepens support for the industries driving regional development

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York’s Hudson Valley for more than 133 years, is pleased to announce an investment and deeper focus on the construction and trade industries. The Bank has chosen Patrick Smith, SVP, former Relationship Manager of the Bank’s Mount Vernon branch and a seasoned banker with extensive knowledge of the construction industry, to spearhead this initiative.

Orange Bank & Trust has a proven track record of serving the construction and trade community and has organically grown the size and scope of this portfolio, which has helped build its reputation as the premier bank within this vertical. In addition, the Bank is uniquely positioned geographically in the industrial corridor that exists in the Lower Westchester and Northern Bronx markets.

“The construction and trade industries are a key component within the communities in which we serve, and we are excited to build upon our expertise in these areas of our business,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust. “We recognize the importance contractors and developers place on relationships, including working with the same trusted sub-contractors—for example, architects, suppliers, plumbers, and electricians—and the Bank has become one of these trusted partners."

Gilfeather continued, “Patrick’s deep understanding of the unique financial needs of these clients enables us to further enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value to them. In addition, the Bank is combining its unique AI abilities with internal and external data to identify connections between clients and prospects, while increasing efficiency and client satisfaction.”

Frank Petrillo, President of Petrillo Stone, a longtime client of Orange Bank & Trust, said the Bank is well-positioned to support the construction and trade industry.

Frank said, “With a comprehensive suite of customized products, in-depth industry knowledge, and a significant client base of contractors, developers, and related businesses, Orange Bank is the ideal choice for local trades. The Bank’s high-touch, personalized service model has been instrumental in building strong, lasting relationships with its contractor clientele.”





