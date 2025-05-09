Submit Release
Parks! America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKAD), today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Company’s website animalsafari.com/investor-relations, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended March 30, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

    For the 13 weeks ended     For the 26 weeks ended  
    March 30, 2025     March 31, 2024     March 30, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Total revenue:                                
Georgia Park   $ 1,046,387     $ 1,048,944     $ 2,157,105     $ 2,288,954  
Missouri Park     374,328       400,733       664,089       642,454  
Texas Park     581,306       508,523       951,285       924,417  
Consolidated   $ 2,002,021     $ 1,958,200     $ 3,772,479     $ 3,855,825  
Loss before income taxes:                                
Georgia Park   $ 148,542     $ 185,645     $ 482,488     $ 551,487  
Missouri Park     6,806       50,940       (42,422 )     (55,828 )
Texas Park     67,073       31,076       15,074       (4,949 )
Segment income     222,421       267,661       455,140       490,710  
Corporate expenses     (301,482 )     (192,722 )     (571,834 )     (510,408 )
Depreciation and amortization     (220,315 )     (218,593 )     (428,863 )     (441,796 )
(Loss) gain on asset disposals, net           (21,337 )     52       (35,754 )
Contested proxy and related matters, net           (1,164,612 )     567,157       (1,291,252 )
Other income, net     25,323       34,026       38,705       69,913  
Interest expense     (54,709 )     (49,147 )     (112,178 )     (100,592 )
Consolidated   $ (328,762 )   $ (1,344,724 )   $ (51,821 )   $ (1,819,179 )


    For the 13 weeks ended     For the 26 weeks ended  
    March 30, 2025     March 31, 2024     March 30, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Depreciation and amortization:                                
Georgia Park   $ 98,832     $ 94,659     $ 188,248     $ 186,048  
Missouri Park     54,303       58,020       108,081       114,420  
Texas Park     66,766       65,500       131,706       140,500  
Corporate     414       414       828       828  
Consolidated   $ 220,315     $ 218,593     $ 428,863     $ 441,796  
Capital expenditures:                                
Georgia Park   $ 443,018     $ 182,515     $ 938,794     $ 273,192  
Missouri Park     25,623       60,271       33,523       75,045  
Texas Park     16,268       11,920       114,068       136,635  
Consolidated   $ 484,909     $ 254,706     $ 1,086,385     $ 484,872  


    As of  
    March 30, 2025     September 29, 2024  
Total assets:                
Georgia Park   $ 7,238,010     $ 7,520,918  
Missouri Park     3,059,835       3,399,324  
Texas Park     7,800,448       7,812,661  
Corporate     172,660       461,168  
Consolidated   $ 18,270,953     $ 19,194,071  
Total cash & short-term investments:                
Georgia Park   $ 778,094     $ 1,800,623  
Missouri Park     630,478       870,918  
Texas Park     550,298       570,122  
Corporate     14,681       82,705  
Consolidated   $ 1,973,551     $ 3,324,368  
Asset less cash & short-term investments:                
Georgia Park   $ 6,459,916     $ 5,720,295  
Missouri Park     2,429,356       2,528,406  
Texas Park     7,250,150       7,242,539  
Corporate     157,979       378,463  
Consolidated   $ 16,297,401     $ 15,869,703  

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on May 12, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to ralph@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKAD), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ralph Molina
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
(706) 940-2209 


