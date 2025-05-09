Clark Construction Celebrates Topping Out of Pepperdine Arena and Student Wellness Center

MALIBU, CA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, May 9, 2025, Clark Construction Group, in collaboration with Pepperdine University, Perkins & Will, and key trade partners, celebrated the topping out of the Pepperdine Arena building. The Resilience-Informed Skills Education (RISE) building, also in development, is scheduled to top out at the end of May 2025. These milestones mark a significant step forward in the transformation of the university’s lower campus.

Known as “The Mountain at Mullin Park”, the 161,000-square-foot recreation and event center will serve as a vibrant hub for Pepperdine students and visitors. Designed to accommodate 3,600 spectators, the arena will host basketball and volleyball games, university events, and community gatherings. The facility features rooftop terraces, hospitality suites, team locker rooms, athletic training and strength facilities, office space, a café, and an attached gymnasium. Adjacent to the arena, the 45,000-square-foot, three-story RISE building will provide students with dedicated wellness and recreation spaces, reinforcing the university’s commitment to mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Despite recent wildfire activity and ongoing recovery efforts in the Malibu region, which have challenged site access and logistics, the project team has maintained progress and remains on track for completion.

"This milestone is a testament to the resilience and determination of the entire project team," said Greg Zinberg, senior vice president with Clark Construction. "In the face of challenge, they have shown an unwavering commitment to safety, collaboration, and quality.”

With the structure now topped out, crews turn their attention to the exterior enclosure, focusing on delivery of the west elevation by the end of the summer 2025.

The project is on track for substantial completion in 2026.

