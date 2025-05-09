What Pennsylvanians Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s $64 Million Investment in 11 Critical Economic Development Projects Across the Commonwealth

Following through on a key promise, PA SITES initiative will help create jobs, drive economic growth, and spur innovation by building shovel-ready sites for businesses. “This transformative investment from the Commonwealth’s innovative new PA SITES program strengthens the Navy Yard’s role as a powerful engine of job creation and economic growth throughout Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.” “This is an exciting day and tremendous step forward for the Carlisle community. With these funds we will be able to perform the work necessary to make the site economically viable for redevelopment.” “The shovel-ready sites plan from Governor Shapiro is a shot in the arm for Bedford County.”

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro visited PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) projects in Bedford and Philadelphia to highlight how his Administration is delivering real economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Through PA SITES, the Governor awarded $64 million in the first round of funding to jumpstart development at 11 strategic sites in Bedford, Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Luzerne, Philadelphia, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. These investments will prepare hundreds of acres for business expansion, attract new companies, and create good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration developed PA SITES after hearing directly from national site selectors — experts who help companies decide where to locate and grow. In response, the Governor secured $500 million for site development in his 2024-25 bipartisan budget, including $400 million specifically for PA SITES. The program is a key part of the Shapiro Administration’s Economic Development Strategy and broader efforts to grow the economy and make Pennsylvania more competitive — laying the foundation for long-term growth and opportunity in every region.

And this is just the beginning — the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) received 66 applications requesting over $377 million and will continue to award grants and loans on a rolling basis, with more announcements expected later this year.

Read what Pennsylvanians are saying about PA SITES investments:

Jodie Harris, President of Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation: “This transformative investment from the Commonwealth’s innovative new PA SITES program strengthens the Navy Yard’s role as a powerful engine of job creation and economic growth throughout Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. It will help attract new businesses, support the expansion of our life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries, and create hundreds of good-paying jobs across a wide range of skill and educational levels. This is about building opportunity — for workers, for small businesses, and for the long-term prosperity of Philadelphia and the region.”

Mark Seltzer, Managing Director of Ensemble Investments, LLC: “We are thrilled to see this transformational investment coming through the PA SITES program directed to the Navy Yard. This vital support from the Commonwealth builds on the Navy Yard’s existing momentum and continues to strengthen a campus already driving economic growth, attracting private investment, and creating high-quality jobs. This investment accelerates our shared vision to create pad ready sites to continue to attract top-tier businesses and position Philadelphia as a national hub for advanced industries.”

Mark Lynch, Business Manager and Financial Secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 98: “It’s an honor to stand here at the Philadelphia Navy Yard — a site with deep roots in our city’s history and, as of today, a bold new vision for its future. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger, thank you for your leadership and for recognizing the extraordinary potential right here in Philadelphia. With today’s $30 million investment through the PA SITES program, you’re not just developing land — you’re laying the foundation for opportunity. This is the kind of bold vision we believe in at IBEW Local 98. When Governor Shapiro talks about ‘shovel-ready’ sites, we understand what that means — our members are the ones holding the shovels, laying the wires, building the systems, and powering the future.”

Andrew Notarfrancesco, Chair of the Real Estate Collaborative, a subsidiary of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation: “This is an exciting day and tremendous step forward for the Carlisle community. With these funds we will be able to perform the work necessary to make the site economically viable for redevelopment.”

Jon Cox, Chair of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Board: “We are very appreciative of Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger’s leadership on the economic development front, including the establishment of the PA SITES Program, and we are ecstatic that the Governor and his team have awarded REC the critical funding necessary to move this project forward. Without intervention, redevelopment of this site would not be economically viable and would risk further deterioration, blight, and safety issues for the community for years to come. These funds give Carlisle the opportunity to breathe new life into the property.”

Bette Slayton, Bedford County Development Association President and CEO: “This grant is truly a game-changer. It gives us the ability to develop and proactively market new ‘shovel-ready’ sites — something that’s absolutely critical for attracting new employers. We’ve missed too many opportunities because we did not have sites that could accommodate a prospect’s needs. The success we’ve experienced in the past has been the result of a strong partnership with the Commonwealth. Thanks to this investment, we’re back in the game.”

Mike Stiles, Bedford County Commissioner: “The support of federal, state, and local leaders, and a lot of forward thinkers, have made things happen. BCDA has put the plans in place to react when opportunity arises. The shovel-ready sites plan from Gov. Shapiro is a shot in the arm for Bedford County.”

L. Michael Ross, President of Franklin County Area Development Corporation: “The FCADC is honored to receive this $4.6 million in PA Sites funding—a catalytic investment that will propel the full development of the final 20.5 acres at Wharf Road Industrial Park. This is a major leap forward for our region’s industrial readiness and economic future. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Representative Chad Reichard, whose tireless advocacy and leadership made this award possible.”

State Senator Nikil Saval: “Pennsylvania thrives when we invest in the brilliance and capacity of our people and communities. The work here at our Navy Yard shows the successful reclamation of a heavily industrialized space. This endeavor demonstrates the importance of — and demand for — development that fosters density, honors accessibility through walkable streets and public transit, and embraces design and infrastructure that enables communities to thrive for the long-term, even as our region faces extreme weather and rising sea levels. The PA SITES grant allows this important work of building a cohesive, enduring community to continue.”

State Senator Steve Santarsiero: “The PA SITES investment in Bristol Township will boost the local economy through the creation of new jobs, tax revenue and the expansion of local industrial economic activity. I enthusiastically supported this funding award and applaud Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger’s partnership in boosting economic potential here in Bucks County.”

State Representative Morgan Cephas: “I am proud to stand here on behalf of our city’s lawmakers with Governor Shapiro as he doubles down on moving our economy and our city forward. The PA SITES program is a strategic and targeted strategy to unlock economic growth by preparing sites for business expansion and job creation, setting us up for economic prosperity. As the Governor mentioned — this is the first and the largest of 11 statewide grants totaling $64 million in new funding for development to create shovel-ready sites for businesses to help Pennsylvania and Philadelphia compete, attract, invest, and create jobs. The Governor’s investment here today — $30 million for this site — will continue our efforts in Philadelphia and at the Navy Yard to achieve not only the delegation’s priority but our Mayor’s vision for economic opportunity for all. Targeting life sciences, research, and manufacturing on one hand, as well as funding roadway and utility work on the other, will provide the infrastructure support needed to support the cutting-edge work being undertaken here.”

State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler: “With LEED-certified buildings, improvement of state roads like Broad Street, and a focus on stormwater management, the Navy Yard is paving the way nationally as a leader in green development. They’re bringing jobs and revenue to South Philadelphia responsibly, and I’m eager to see this new neighborhood bloom.”

State Representative Tina Davis: “This grant will allow Bristol Township to take a key step forward in preparing the Crownwood Industrial Park for future industrial use. By making this site shovel-ready, we’re improving our ability to attract new businesses and support job growth. I appreciate the Commonwealth’s investment in our region and the practical approach PA SITES is taking to strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic foundation. I was proud to advocate for this project and help ensure our community is positioned for long-term economic success.”

See some of what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the PA SITES program:

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal at Governor Shapiro’s Budget website and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, and be sure to tag local small business on social media with the hashtags #PASmallBiz25 and #SmallBusinessWeek.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #