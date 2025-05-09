ZeroTrusted.ai and CyberDiplomat.org Unite to Secure AI Governance in Africa’s Public Sector

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai and CyberDiplomat.org Unite to Secure AI Governance in Africa’s Public SectorAs artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes national security and government services, two industry leaders have joined forces to help African governments adopt trusted, zero-trust AI architectures. ZeroTrusted.ai, the world’s first zero-trust platform purpose-built for AI systems, has partnered with the Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL) and George Washington University School of Business (GWSB) to deliver advanced AI security, privacy, reliability, and ethics training across Africa.“We’re honored to partner with CCDL to support African leaders in building secure, sovereign AI systems,” said Femi Fashakin, Co-Founder and CTO of ZeroTrusted.ai. “This goes beyond enabling AI access—it’s about ensuring these systems are transparent, resilient, and aligned with each nation’s strategic interests. Having grown up in Africa, I’ve seen how rapidly these countries embrace innovation. Our collaboration fills the critical gap of securing AI deployments end-to-end.”Safeguarding Government AI: ZeroTrusted.ai’s Enterprise-Grade PlatformOriginally designed for defense, intelligence, and healthcare, ZeroTrusted.ai delivers:Inline AI Firewall to block data exfiltration and protect sensitive informationAgent & Model Monitoring for emerging protocols (MCP, A2A)Air-gapped & Hybrid Cloud Support to maintain true data sovereigntyDeep Model Enumeration and Adversarial Behavior Detection to guarantee output integrityUnlike generic AI security tools, ZeroTrusted.ai enables complete control over proprietary data, meeting the compliance needs of government agencies and national security operations.CCDL & GWSB: Building Cyber Diplomacy for AfricaThe Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL)—co-founded by Dr. Pape Cissé and Ambassador Omar Arouna—partners with GWSB to train African decision-makers on cybersecurity and AI governance:Heads of State, Ministers & AmbassadorsIntelligence, Military & Law Enforcement LeadersPrivate Sector & Academic StakeholdersThrough policy forums, tabletop exercises, and executive seminars, CCDL bridges the gap between technical AI capabilities and strategic national priorities, ensuring that AI deployments strengthen—not threaten—sovereignty and public trust.Joint Programs & Expected ImpactThis strategic alliance will deliver:Secure AI Implementation Guides for government and defense systemsAI Ethics & Reliability Workshops for senior public-sector leadersTechnical Audits of LLMs and AI agents in African operationsSovereign AI Strategy Development toolkitsIntegrated Curriculum embedding ZeroTrusted.ai solutions into CCDL training“Africa’s digital transformation hinges on secure AI governance,” said Dr. Pape Cissé, CCDL Co-Founder. “Our partnership with ZeroTrusted.ai empowers leaders with the tools to protect their citizens and institutions from AI-driven threats.”About ZeroTrusted.aiZeroTrusted.ai is the premier zero-trust AI security platform, safeguarding AI models, agents, and data across public and private sectors. By delivering unmatched visibility, control, and compliance, ZeroTrusted.ai helps organizations harness AI responsibly and securely.Learn more: www.zerotrusted.ai About the Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL)CCDL (CyberDiplomat.org) equips African leaders with strategic cybersecurity expertise, partnering with global institutions—including the United Nations, African Union, and George Washington University—to advance cyber diplomacy and digital governance across the continent.Visit: www.cyberdiplomacy.org Media Contact:press@zerotrusted.ai

