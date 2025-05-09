Shareholders who lost money on Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a distinguished law firm with over 125 years of history, informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Civitas Resources, Inc. ("Civitas " or the "Company") (NYSE: CIVI) on behalf of a class consisting of all investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Civitas securities between February 27, 2024 and February 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline to sign up:

If you are an investor who bought or otherwise acquired Civitas securities during the Class Period, you have until July 1, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

What happened:

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false, misleading and potentially damaging statements regarding the Business Operations of Civitas. These include unvalidated claims about the Company's status, capabilities, and prospects, which have had considerable adverse effects on investors who relied on the information shared.

On February 24, 2025, Civitas announced its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, which included revenue of $1.29 billion, missing consensus estimates by $3.44 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 per share. In addition, Civitas reported net income of $151.1 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with $302.9 million, or $3.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, on February 24, Civitas outlined the Company's 2025 outlook, which noted that, compared to Q4 2024, "lower volumes are primarily driven by the DJ Basin, due to natural declines following peak production in the fourth quarter." In addition, Civitas announced a 10% reduction in its workforce across all levels.

Finally, the Company announced the termination of its Chief Operating Officer Hodge Walker and Chief Transformation Officer Jerome Kelly.

On this news, Civitas's stock price fell $8.95 per share, or 18%, to close at $40.35 per share on February 25, 2025

