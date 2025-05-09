The Brenda O'Brien Team at Long Realty Named 2024 Top Contributing Team to Prosperity Home Mortgage

Brenda OBrien Team

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brenda O'Brien Team, Realtors in Oro Valley, AZ , at Long Realty is proud to announce that they have been recognized as the 2024 Top Contributing Team to Prosperity Home Mortgage. This distinction reflects the team’s continued commitment to excellence in client service, collaboration, and community impact in the real estate and home financing industries.A special thank you goes to Bailey Francis for recognizing our team with this honor—and more importantly, for your outstanding care and dedication in helping our mutual clients secure the financing they need to purchase their new homes. Your partnership makes all the difference.“This recognition means so much to our entire team,” said Brenda O'Brien. “But the real reward is seeing families achieve their dream of homeownership. Working with trusted partners like Bailey Francis and the team at Prosperity Home Mortgage ensures our clients have a smooth and supportive experience from start to finish.”As leaders in the Southern Arizona real estate market, The Brenda O'Brien Team continues to prioritize personalized service, trusted guidance, and strong community relationships that make every home transaction successful.About The Brenda O'Brien Team at Long Realty:The Brenda O'Brien Team is a top-producing real estate team serving the Oro Valley and greater Tucson area. With decades of combined experience, they are known for their integrity, market expertise, and exceptional client care.About Prosperity Home Mortgage:Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC is a full-service mortgage banker offering a wide range of mortgage products and services. Their mission is to provide clients with sound advice and personalized solutions to achieve their home financing goals.For more information about the Brenda O'Brien Team and their real estate services in Oro Valley, please visit www.BrendaOBrienTeam.com

