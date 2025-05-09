Barrick Is Now ‘B’ on the NYSE

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) is now trading under the single-letter ticker symbol ‘B’ on the New York Stock Exchange, reinforcing the Company’s position as a global gold and copper mining leader.

In celebration of this milestone, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow rang The Opening Bell® at the NYSE this morning.

“Barrick’s vision is to be the world’s most valued gold and copper exploration, development and mining company. Along with our world-class portfolio of six Tier One gold mines, we are building a substantial copper business which will be a meaningful contributor to organically growing our production volumes in the coming years and beyond,” says Bristow.

“Our new stock symbol ‘B’ better reflects Barrick’s current business and our mission to achieve sustainable and profitable gold and copper growth. Together, gold and copper give Barrick the stability of a precious metal and the growth potential of a strategic one — anchoring our portfolio in resilience and aligning us with rising global electrification and infrastructure demand. Gold is core to our business and we continue to explore for and develop new gold mines, including the expansion of Pueblo Viejo, the exciting Fourmile gold project in Nevada and the Reko Diq project, with its world-class mix of both copper and gold.”

The Barrick common shares continue to trade under the ticker symbol ‘ABX’ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP number for the Barrick common shares effective at the start of trading today is 06849F108.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry — including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines — Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’. Learn more at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Barrick Is Now 'B' on the NYSE Barrick Mining Corporation President and CEO Mark Bristow rings The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on May 9, 2025. Barrick's ticker symbol on the NYSE is now 'B'.

