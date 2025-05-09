HostColor Expands Unmetered Bare Metal Server Offerings

HostColor.com (HC) announced a new expansion of its bare metal servers with unmetered bandwidth ports. The servers are well suited for dedicated clouds and various high performance computing projects.

New York, New York, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized cloud infrastructure and MSP, announced the availability of new 1gbps unmetered dedicated server offerings based on high-performance hardware configurations. They are available for immediate deployment in Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis in the United States, Montreal and Toronto in Canada, and Frankfurt, Madrid, and Zurich in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland in Europe. In Asia, HC offers 1gbps unmetered bandwidth servers in Singapore and Tokyo



HC's Bare Metal Cloud Servers can handle large amounts of data and are well suited for hosting high-intensity application workloads and database management that require instantaneous data processing.

Bare Metal Clouds with 1 Gbps – 20 Gbps bandwidth

HostColor's best-selling cloud infrastructure platforms are 1gbps unmetered dedicated server configurations powered by Intel Xeon and AMD Ryzen or AMD Epyc processors. Server plans range from 4 to 128 CPU cores, up to 20248 GB of memory (RAM), and various storage configurations. Some server platforms are pre-configured and scalable for bandwidth and other network configurations. Others offer upgradeable memory and storage options in addition to native network scalability.

Organizations whose application environments require more central processing unit (CPU) cores can take advantage of the HC's high-bandwidth AMD dedicated server configurations powered by AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and AMD Epyc 7452, AMD Epyc 7502, AMD Epyc 7702, AMD Epyc7662, and AMD Epyc 7742 processors and connected to a 10 Gbps Internet network. The servers have an out-of-the-box bandwidth allocation of 2 Gbps, which can be expanded to 20 Gbps by upgrading the server's network interfaces from 10 GigE to 20 GigE.

Storage options for the AMD CPU-based include two (2x) 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB SSD, or 7.68TB hard drives or two (2x) 1TB NVMe, 1.92TB NVMe, or two 4TB NVMe drives. A 480 GB SSD can be added to server configurations for use as an OS/System drive. Available memory ranges from 256 GB RAM to 1024 GB RAM, with a default limit of 512 GB RAM for most server configurations.

HostColor's approach differs from that of large hyperscale clouds. The company's infrastructure options for bare metal and dedicated cloud hosting include unmetered bandwidth and unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the Internet connection ports. Additionally, HostColor does not charge for inbound or outbound Internet traffic, for Internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, Internet traffic zones, or technical support of the infrastructure.

All HC server configurations are cloud-ready, providing customers with enterprise cloud computing and virtualization options. These configurations are compatible with leading cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

AMD Server Platforms for High Performance Computing

In April 2025, HostColor announced an expanded portfolio of bare metal servers suitable for dedicated clouds, AI-based projects and other high performance computing initiatives. The bare metal computing platforms include AMD-based servers with EPYC 4344P, 7713P, 7543, 7543P, 9124, 9275F, 9274F, 9354P, 9355P, 9374F, 9454P, 9474F, 9575F, and EPYC 9654 processors in Ashburn, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York in the United States and in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support on the core functionality of the dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure it provides to its customers. It provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" per Service Level Agreement (SLA). Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS) covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers such as CPU, RAM, and storage drives. It also includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. However FITS, does not cover maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), custom configurations, and installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support called Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers. This native technical support agreement is based on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers In addition to its Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS), all of HostColor's dedicated server hosting services are "Semi-Managed" by SLA.The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances to the customer's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. In addition, HC Support reinstalls the server operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers in troubleshooting any server-side issues related to OS, network, or software configuration.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. The company operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide, with its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, providing cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, visit https://www.hostcolor.com.

Media Contact

PR Department

+1 888-222-1495

pr@hostcolor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.