Synaptics Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025:

Ken Rizvi, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 53 rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2024, at 6:30 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit Webcast - 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference



Ken Rizvi, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in TD Cowen's 53 rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 28, 2025



Ken Rizvi, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Mizuho Technology Conference 2025 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025



About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is leading the charge in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for the world’s most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

