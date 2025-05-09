AMA Names Dr. John Whyte Next CEO/EVP

CHICAGO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) named John J. Whyte, M.D., M.P.H., as its next chief executive officer and executive vice president. Dr. Whyte will assume operational leadership of the nation’s largest physician’s group on July 1, 2025.



Dr. Whyte comes to the AMA with a background in clinical medicine, government, and the private sector. A practicing physician for 27 years, he has deep experience in federal, state and local health policy paired with a proven record of strategic management and innovation in the private sector.



He served in leadership positions at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the media company Discovery Communications. Most recently, he was the chief medical officer at WebMD, the health news and information company based in New York.



“Dr. Whyte is an exceptionally qualified leader who has distinguished himself across many fronts. He is uniquely positioned to lead the AMA at this pivotal time and offers a deep and nuanced understanding of the AMA’s mission, governance, and evolving role—ensuring both continuity and meaningful progress toward the association’s goals,” said AMA Board Chair, Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., M.P.H., M.B.A.



On his appointment, Dr. Whyte said, “I am honored to join the AMA as CEO and serve all patients and physicians across the country. I have tremendous respect and admiration for this venerable, science-based organization and its important work that improves the lives of millions of people. I see significant opportunities for a strong and vibrant AMA to fulfill its core mission to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health.”



A board-certified internist, Dr. Whyte completed his medical degree at Hahnemann University School of Medicine, conducted his residency training at Duke University Medical Center, and earned his Master of Public Health degree in health policy and management at Harvard University.



Dr. Whyte has written extensively for both professional and consumer audiences, including five best-selling books. A recognized leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was named one of the Top 20 Health Influencers for his public health leadership.



Dr. Whyte will succeed James L. Madara, M.D., who announced last June plans to end his 14-year tenure as AMA CEO at the conclusion of his current contract.

AMA Media & Editorial American Medical Association 312-464-4430 media@ama-assn.org

