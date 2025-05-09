Brewing change: USW celebrates first contracts at five newly unionized Starbucks locations





TORONTO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in the fight for workers’ rights: the ratification of the first collective agreements at five unionized Starbucks locations across Ontario.

Following the successful ratification at Starbucks Waterloo Uptown (#4733), workers at four additional stores have now reached their first contracts and collective agreement:

Starbucks Rossland and Hardwood, Ajax (#50472)

Starbucks Kitchener – Fairway Plaza (#4762)

Starbucks Waterloo – Conestoga Mall Indigo (#55383)

Starbucks Toronto – Pape and Danforth (#4205)

Achieving these recent collective bargaining agreements is a significant milestone following the successful efforts by the workers to form a union with the USW, a reason for all of us to be proud and optimistic.

“The ratification of these agreements marks a powerful step forward for Starbucks workers,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Across Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, baristas are organizing, speaking out and winning real improvements in their workplaces. This momentum shows that when Starbucks workers stand together, they can achieve fair wages, better schedules and the respect they deserve.”

USW District 6 is committed to continuing this organizing wave, aiming to expand union representation at Starbucks stores across Ontario, the Atlantic provinces and throughout Canada.

“This victory is a testament to the strength and solidarity of Starbucks workers, who are standing together for better conditions,” said Stewart. “We will keep pushing forward to support workers at other locations in their efforts to unionize and win fair contracts.”

“Every time a Starbucks store ratifies their agreement, it sends a powerful message to workers everywhere that solidarity works and that their voices matter and we are there for them,” said Anita Bryan, District 6 Co-ordinator. “Our movement is growing stronger daily, and we are committed to standing by Starbucks workers as they fight for fairness and respect.”

The USW encourages Starbucks employees from other stores to join the movement to secure their rights and improve working conditions. As more locations join the USW, the union is dedicated to supporting workers in their journey towards fair treatment and respect on the job.

For more information on unionizing Starbucks locations or getting involved, visit imaginebetter.work/starbucks.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Contacts:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Anita Bryan, USW District 6 Co-ordinator, 416-243-8792, abryan@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792, ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afcb4830-677a-439c-b812-faa4933c9de0

USW Starbucks group at the District office. USW members from different Starbucks locations across Ontario gather at the District 6 office to discuss bargaining.

