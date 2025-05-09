Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held May 6th-8th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 13th.
May 6th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Northern Superior Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
|Castille Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|Callinex Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)
May 7th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|(OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
|Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK)
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
May 8th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
