YourUpdateTV speaks with Marisa Brahney: GUILT-FREE GIFTING FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Mother’s Day is all about helping the moms in our lives look and feel their best without overspending. Emmy Award-winning television host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney is sharing her top guilt-free gifting picks across fashion, finance, skincare, and wellness—making it easier than ever to smartly spoil Mom this season.

STYLE THAT SPEAKS: ROMANTIC FLORALS & EFFORTLESS LOOKS

This Mother’s Day is all about soft pastels, flattering florals, and chic comfort. SHEIN is a go-to online destination for trend-forward fashion and accessories that are easy on the eyes and the wallet.

Discover Marisa’s favorite picks from three SHEIN trend stores: Emery Rose, Luneh, and Missguided.:

Emery Rose Floral Print Ruffle Hem Smock Dress – feminine floral design with a collared neckline, ruffle hem, and playful silhouette in green or orange.

Luneh Slogan Letter Printed Mom Sweater – The perfect cozy, laid-back comfort with a loose fit, rib-knit details, and casual slogan style in curve sizing.

Missguided Lounge Set – Effortless long-sleeved, button-down top and wide-leg pants in four neutral tones.





Shop now at SHEIN.com or via the SHEIN app and search #treatmom or the trend stores for affordable, curated finds.

Direct link: https://us.shein.com/ark/4536

A SMARTER WAY TO PAY FOR THE PERFECT GIFTS



U.S. consumers are expected to spend $34.1 billion this Mother’s Day, with average spending projected at $259 per person. Affirm offers a flexible way to pay over time, with no late or hidden fees for eligible consumers.



“From headphones to a new dress or the sunglasses she’s been eyeing, Affirm offers a smarter way to pay — so you can treat your mom to something special,” says Brahney.



Shop at retailers like Amazon, The RealReal, StockX, Net-a-Porter, and many more. Download the Affirm app or select Affirm at checkout to get started.



Direct link: www.affirm.com

SKINCARE THAT WORKS: BOOST SKIN ELASTICITY & REDUCE FINE LINES

Next on Marisa’s list? A glow-up for Mom, courtesy of Mediheal, Korea’s leading derma-cosmetic brand trusted by millions.

Top Mediheal must-haves for Mother’s Day:

Collagen Ampoule Pads – Boost skin elasticity by 106% and reduce fine lines by up to 33%. These dual-use toner/mask pads are infused with collagen, ceramides, and milk protein for a nourishing anti-aging treatment.

Retinol Collagen Eye Masks – Formulated with 95% pure retinol and a 5-layer collagen complex, these eye masks depuff, brighten, and target 10 types of wrinkles.

Perfect for skincare beginners and beauty buffs alike, Mediheal offers professional-level results with the ease of an at-home spa day.

Direct link: Mediheal on Amazon

THE GIFT OF CALM: WAYS TO UNWIND NATURALLY

Finally, when it comes to feeling her best, self-care starts from within. Brahney recommends Solgar’s Magnesium Glycinate capsules and Magnesium Citrate powder, available at The Vitamin Shoppe, to help Mom unwind naturally.

Supports relaxation, bone health, and cellular energy

Highly bioavailable, Vegan-friendly, easy-to-absorb formulas

Available in gentle capsules or smooth, mixable powders





Now, it’s easier to help moms create a wellness ritual that they’re thank you for all year long.

Find Solgar products in-store or at vitaminshoppe.com. America’s destination for trusted supplements and holistic wellness solutions.

Direct link: https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/search?search=solgar

