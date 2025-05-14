Stanton Optical Grand Opening in Niagara Falls

Stanton Optical Niagara Falls Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Niagara Falls Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Bringing Easy and Affordable Eye Care to the notorious tourist destination!

This new location reinforces our commitment to making eye care easy and modernizing the eye care experience for all.” — Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEO

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leading provider of accessible and affordable eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second New York location , located at 1596 Military Road, Suite 300, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. This expansion reinforces Stanton Optical’s dedication to Making Eye Care Easy across our communities.Convenient Eye Care for All“We’re excited to expand our footprint to the Niagara Falls community and offer an affordable and high-quality option for eye care,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. “We believe access to prescription eyewear should be easy. This new location reinforces our commitment to making eye care easy and modernizing the eye care experience for all." Accessibility to eye care services when you need it is what Stanton Optical is all about. We leverage technology and exceptional customer service to always put our customers’ needs first, everything from same-day eye exams to virtual try-on online.Stanton Optical provides a wide selection of prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses at competitive prices. Accepts vision insurance plans, including VSP out-of-network, FSA/HSA, and offering special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool’ appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics and has partnered with Physicians Eyecare Group to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams through patented telehealth technology. Affiliated eye doctors have conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams to-date, making healthy eyes more accessible and enabling doctors to see more patients, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses and a FREE Eye Exam*).Hours of operation for the new store are:Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pmSaturday from 9 am-6 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (716) 210-7070.About Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com

