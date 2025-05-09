ELYSIAN’s 10th Anniversary Weekend Honors Global Trailblazers

Elysian Logo (Image credit: ELYSIAN) (L to R): ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Dawn Tripp, President Atifete Jahjaga (Photo credits: ELYSIAN) (L to R): Shevin Harris-Holyfield, Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Edna Morris, Kira Negron, Martha Wiedermann (Photo credits: ELYSIAN) 10th Anniversary Logo ELYSIAN

A Weekend Celebration of Women Who Move the World in Philanthropy, Tech, Fashion, Wellness and Politics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELYSIAN, a women’s luxury lifestyle brand based in Spartanburg, South Carolina is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week by bringing state, national and global changemakers to its hometown.The Anniversary celebrations start Friday, May 9th, 2025 at a private hanger at Spartanburg Memorial Downtown Airport with From the New York Runway to the Spartanburg Runway which takes a cue from ELYSIAN’s signature fashion event, CatWalk FurBaby – which has twice graced Sony Hall to start New York Fashion Week – and will feature a Merci Dupre Clothiers fashion show, a screening of the CatWalk FurBaby 2 documentary, a silent auction, and the cover reveal of ELYSIAN’s incredible 10th anniversary issue by publisher Karen Floyd.The Merci Dupre Clothiers models will walk the runway accompanied by adoptable pups from the Spartanburg Humane Society. Philanthropy is part of ELYSIAN’s core values, and From the New York Runway to the Spartanburg Runway is designed to raise funds for Spartanburg Humane Society in honor of its retiring chairman, Maj. Gen. Darwin Simpson, a longtime friend of both the humane society and the municipal airport.WHO: Models, adoptable pups, Spartanburg Humane representatives, and local, state, national and global changemakers who are part of the ELYSIAN Circle of WomenWHAT: Fashion show, CatWalk FurBaby 2 screening, silent auction, all to benefit Spartanburg Humane Society in honor of Maj. Gen. Darwin SimpsonWHEN: Friday, May 9th, 2025 (6:00pm – 9:00 pm)WHERE: Private hanger of Dean Garritson, Spartanburg Memorial Downtown AirportOn Saturday, May 10th, 2025 ELYSIAN Founder and Publisher Karen Floyd will host an inspirational all-day women’s retreat at her private residence in Spartanburg’s Andrews Farm community.After a series of enlightening and personal networking exercises, guests will be welcomed by Floyd; scientist, philanthropist and humanitarian, Dr. Christina Rahm; InterTech Group CEO Anita Zucker; and S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Dawn Tripp, author of the acclaimed novel Jackie, about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, will serve as the keynote speaker, before ELYSIAN presents awards to inspirational women from across South Carolina and the world who are making a difference every facet of our society. ELYSIAN is honored to have Amy Wood from WSPA and Hayley Spitler from Fox Carolina to serve as emcees for the awards portion.Addition participants include Lisa Blanco, co-founder and Director of Philanthropy of NYC Second Chance Rescue and Devika Gopal Agge, SVP Strategic Philanthropy and Marketing Communications of the New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) who will be moderating one of the panel sessions.In the afternoon, guests will choose from eight fascinating panel discussions – business, creative, global, media, political, professional, STEM, or philanthropy – to hear the trials, tribulations and successes from women who have accomplished monumental feats in their respective fields. Before closing out the day, Rahm will interview Atifete Jahjaga, the first female President of Kosovo, whose legacy includes empowering women in the realms of representation, economics and security; steadfast work for survivors of sexual violence; and leadership in combating violent extremism and radicalization. At the end, everyone will toast to the next ten years of ELYSIAN - The sky is the limit!WHO: ELYSIAN Founder and Publisher Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Anita Zucker, S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Dawn Tripp, and local, state, national and global changemakers who are part of the ELYSIAN Circle of WomenWHAT: Inspirational women’s retreat commemorating ELYSIAN’s 10th anniversaryWHERE: Private estate of Karen Floyd; Spartanburg’s Andrews Farm communityWHEN: Saturday, May 10th, 2025 (10:00am until 5:00pm)About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to “Women Inspiring Women,” engages in philanthropy through ELYSIAN Impact. This “mission-aligned giving” supports charities across five key areas: women, children, service, pets, and the environment. Over the past decade, ELYSIAN Impact has disbursed more than $16 million to organizations focused on women, children, animals, service, and the environment. This is driven by our partners and Circle of Inspiring Women — a network of accomplished female thought leaders — both dedicated to making a meaningful impact. For more information, please visit https://readelysian.com IG: @readelysian | F: ReadElysian | Y: @ELYSIANMagazine

