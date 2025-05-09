The CZ 75 RAF Limited Edition Pays Tribute to Czechoslovak Pilots in the Royal Air Force

The unique CZ 75 RAF edition was designed to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It consists of just 56 pieces that pay tribute to the Czechoslovaks who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the British Royal Air Force.

Uhersky Brod, Czech Republic, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZ introduces an exceptional model for collectors: The CZ 75 RAF limited edition pistol. These exclusive pistols were created as a tribute to Czechoslovak pilots and ground personnel who served in the British Royal Air Force during World War II. Every detail of these guns references the iconic Spitfire fighter plane and the determination with which the Czechoslovak airmen fought for the freedom of their homeland.

The CZ 75 pistol is rightly regarded as one of the most important designs in the history of modern firearms. The CZ 75 RAF limited edition elevates this iconic legend to an artistic masterpiece that features traces of aviation design and military pride.

The pistol's slide is fitted with ports inspired by the exhaust stacks of the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine, the sound of which is forever etched in the memory of wartime aviators. The surface of the gun resembles riveted body panels on the fighter plane, while the design of the grips is based on the wings of the Spitfire. On the left grip, you can see a silver Czechoslovakian badge of a field observer – pilot. The cocking serrations on the rear of the slide are reminiscent of the circlet in the RAF roundel – a circular symbol made up of several concentric circles.

Decoration of the pistol is completed by an engraving of an RAF pilot’s badge on the magazine base plate, a circlet in silver on the right side of the frame, and the motto PER ARDUA AD ASTRA behind it. Its aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by a Rainbow Blue finish on the controls.

CZ 75 RAF pistols are made of chrome-molybdenum steel and have a beautiful nickel finish with polished ribs on the grips. They bear unique serial numbers, whose format refers to the four Czechoslovak squadrons of the Royal Air Force – 310, 311, 312, and 313.

Packaging of this special edition is also carefully thought out. Each CZ 75 RAF pistol is housed in an aluminum case with a shape inspired by the Spitfire's oil tank. The outside of the lid resembles a cockpit windscreen, while the underside features an engraving of the instrument panel. Included in the cardboard box that houses the aluminum case is a collector's certificate of authenticity, a replica of the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), a Spitfire-shaped key for the case lock, a brochure dedicated to Czechoslovak airmen in the RAF, and a hand-painted illustration of the aircraft from the Second World War.

Approximately 2,500 Czechoslovaks served in the RAF during World War II. Many of them gave their lives in the fight for the freedom of their occupied homeland. The CZ 75 RAF is a worthy reminder of their courage, skills, and patriotism.

The idea to create a tribute to the Czechoslovak RAF airmen was born in 2019, thanks to a design by engraver Rene Ondra, and its realization began in 2023. During the challenging process of its development, the worlds of precision engineering, history, and art came gracefully together. The CZ 75 RAF limited edition was created with the participation of renowned experts and artists that include designers and product managers from the CZ factory, employees of the Military History Institute in Prague, world-renowned artist David Cerny, well-known illustrator Jaroslav Velc, and the aforementioned master engraver Rene Ondra. The result of their joint efforts is a harmonious combination of technical excellence, historical authenticity, and aesthetic value.

Visit the following webpage for more information about the CZ 75 RAF Limited Edition: https://www.czfirearms.com/limited-editions/cz-75-raf

Česká zbrojovka a.s. (CZ) specializes in the production of small arms for commercial use and use by the armed forces. It is a global player capable of providing complete solutions to a wide customer base that includes the armed forces and customers in the self-defense, hunting, and sport shooting segments, as well as for other civilian use. It exports its products to almost 100 countries worldwide.

Česká zbrojovka a.s. is an important part of the international Colt CZ Group SE.

