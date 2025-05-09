Eddie Dunn Appointed Interim President of VETS2INDUSTRY

Seasoned talent innovator and veteran–transition advocate to lead national nonprofit into next phase of growth

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of VETS2INDUSTRY (V2I) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eddie Dunn as Interim President, effective immediately. Dunn — an Army veteran and award-winning national thought leader in the military to civilian transition space, — steps into the role with a clear mandate: To build on the mission and vision of V2I and position the organization for sustainable growth.

“The VETS2INDUSTRY mission of establishing connections, sharing knowledge and identifying opportunities for veterans and their families, deeply resonate with me.” said Eddie Dunn, Interim President, V2I. “My goal is to honor the long and rich history of this organization as we join forces to scale value and impact for our community.”

A Unified, Mission Driven Roadmap

Under Dunn’s leadership, V2I will accelerate several strategic priorities:

1. Scaling Mission Impact – Combine our collective knowledge, skills and abilities to enhance our offerings to better serve our community

2. Grow Employer Pathways – Build industry coalitions that create better opportunities for veterans and position us for sustainable growth

3. Build a Stronger Military Connected Community – to lead and inspire a greater collaboration among veteran service organizations unifying and succeeding together

Board Endorsement

“Eddie brings the perfect blend of strategic vision, operational rigor, and a servant’s heart,” said Hahn March, Chair of the VETS2INDUSTRY Board. “His thought leadership and track record of success is a welcomed advantage as we get ready to launch into this next phase of our growth.”

About Eddie Dunn

Dunn served in the famed 82nd Airborne Division as your paratrooper, then went into the Army Reserves becoming a parachute rigger and jumpmaster. He served as a chaplain’s assistant during 9/11 at Ground Zero, then deployed to Iraq and later retired as a First Sergeant. Eddie’s civilian career spans over 20 years in global talent management, workforce transformation, and veteran advocacy. He helped pioneer the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition at JPMorgan, built the Civilian Ready Reboot Camp transformation experience and designed and led the UnitedHealth Group’s DoD SkillBridge program.

About VETS2INDUSTRY

Founded in 2019, VETS2INDUSTRY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers free career resources, networking events, and mentorship to service members, veterans, and military spouses worldwide. Learn more at www.vets2industry.org.

