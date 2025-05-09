Vystar Develops Revolutionary Leap in Air Purification Utilizing its Patented Hughes Reactor

Boston, MA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) Vystar has completed what it believes to be a revolutionary, next-generation RXAIR prototype using the new Fluid Energy Conversion - Hughes Reactor. The Hughes Reactor was developed by Dr. Bryan Stone, a Vystar board member. Vystar has been working on this new technology for the last several years and the device is now going for final pre-production testing.

Fluid Energy Conversion’s (FEC) Technology - Nathanial Hughes, FEC’s founder and chief scientist, pushed the envelope of fluidics and boundary layer science to develop FEC’s technology that exhibits remarkable control of molecular interactions creating an ability to control, enhance, and focus energy in air, flowing liquids and gases. This conversion process can both "energize" the flow material and convert what is normal "waste energy" into usable energy. Bryan Stone, M.D., who currently serves as medical director for DaVita Healthcare and owner of Desert Nephrology Medical Group has now taken the lead to complete Mr. Hughes’ work.

Through this technology Vystar’s products will be able to improve control of biologic airborne disease by combining ultrasonics and ultraviolet energy. This is a unique approach exclusive to Vystar that offers an array of advantages. In particular, the airborne agents will be more uniformly exposed to the ultraviolet light in the “kill chamber”. Further, the ultrasonics can be powered to destroy carbon bonds, further deconstructing bacterial and viral shells as well as destroying allergens. Ultrasonics can be further enhanced to reach outside the “kill chamber” where it can eradicate organisms on surfaces or in airspace near the device. This is a massive leap beyond typical air purification units which can only trap or destroy germs, viruses and bacteria within the unit. “I am looking forward to focusing more resources on these areas in the future and sharing details of our progress as we apply this technology to meet the challenges of improving air and water purification,” stated Dr. Stone.

The Hughes Reactor changes flow of liquid or gas into sound waves. Further, the sound can be ramped up to very powerful levels using a mechanism that has no moving parts. This provides Vystar the ability to harness this energy into various uses. By itself, it is only a key part of something much larger. This energy is powerful, clean, and controllable. It can be used to measure flow, to push forward chemical reactions such as combustion, or to mix chemicals together thoroughly and instantly.

Vystar continues to move forward with technology to protect the environment where its products are placed, and as important, those within it.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the owner of RxAir® UV light air purification products that destroy harmful airborne viruses and pathogens, Vytex® Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vytex is a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex for a stronger, more durable, yet environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable product that can be used in a broad range of consumer and medical products. For more information, visit www.vystarcorp.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

