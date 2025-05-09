SEALSQ to Lead the World’s First Space-Based Quantum Key Distribution Proof-of-Concept with the June 2025 Launch of WISeSat 2.1 Embedding WISeKey Quantum RootKey

Geneva, Switzerland, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) and WISeSat.Space AG, today announced that on June 2025 will launch the WISeSat 2.1, the first satellite embedding SEALSQ’s WISeKey Quantum RootKey as part of a space-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Proof-of-Concept. This launch marks a breakthrough in protecting satellite communications from quantum-enabled cyberattacks and confirms SEALSQ’s leadership in securing critical space and terrestrial infrastructure using post-quantum technologies.

The WISeKey Quantum RootKey is a hardware-based root-of-trust technology, designed to resist quantum decryption attacks by securing key generation, storage, and management directly on the satellite. This ensures that sensitive cryptographic operations remain isolated, tamper-resistant, and protected against both classical and quantum threats. Leveraging NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms such as CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, the RootKey enables end-to-end secure authentication, encryption, and data integrity, even under the computational power of future quantum computers.

The deployment of this technology in WISeSat 2.1 enables several critical applications:

Allows secure command authentication to prevent spoofing or unauthorized control of satellites.

Protects sensitive data such as Earth observation imagery, defense communications, and scientific measurements during transmission to ground stations.

Supports the secure distribution of cryptographic keys to protect critical infrastructure, including energy, transportation, and smart city systems.

Enables trusted onboarding of billions of IoT devices worldwide, even in remote or disconnected regions, by delivering quantum-resistant cryptographic identities from space.

As nation-states and threat actors advance quantum computing capabilities, satellites face increasing risks of key extraction, spoofing, and eavesdropping. SEALSQ’s Quantum RootKey defends against these attacks by securely isolating keys, validating all commands with post-quantum signatures, and ensuring that any interception of quantum key exchanges is immediately detectable. Combined with hardware-based anti-tamper protections, this solution provides a resilient security architecture designed to withstand the next generation of cyber threats.

With these launches, WISeSat is gradually integrating multiple layers of post-quantum and quantum-related technologies designed to harness the unique conditions of space, such as microgravity, to enable breakthroughs that are challenging or impossible to achieve on Earth. Quantum sensing, for instance, is poised to revolutionize positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems, which are vital for both space missions and terrestrial critical infrastructure. These advancements could significantly enhance resilience against navigation signal spoofing or jamming attacks.

Additionally, these innovations open the door for future resource exploration and mining in extraterrestrial environments, providing secure communication and navigation systems essential for operating in deep space. Microgravity conditions also enable the manufacturing of advanced materials and the testing of quantum applications that require isolated environments free from terrestrial interference. This could accelerate the development of un-hackable communication networks and help build the technological foundations for a resilient and secure space economy.

The WISeSat 2.1 mission positions Europe and its allies to strengthen their sovereignty in space-based communications at a time of growing geopolitical and cybersecurity tensions. By delivering a fully sovereign, quantum-resistant satellite security infrastructure, SEALSQ demonstrates its capability to secure the most critical layers of global digital trust.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.