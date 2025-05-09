Cytel Partners with Nested Knowledge to Power the Next Generation of AI-Enhanced LiveSLR® for HEOR and HTA

Cambridge, MA and St. Paul, MN, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytel, a global leader in evidence generation and data-driven decision-making, today announced a partnership with Nested Knowledge, a pioneer in AI-powered systematic literature review technology. The partnership pairs Cytel’s proprietary LiveSLR® software with Nested Knowledge’s advanced AI platform, creating an advanced, fully auditable living evidence platform available for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Health Technology Assessment (HTA).

This collaboration enables Cytel’s unique LiveSLR® platform to be powered by Nested Knowledge – an offering that combines Cytel’s industry-leading SLR methodology and domain expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven automation. Unique in the field of evidence evaluation and synthesis, Cytel will deliver a distinct advantage through its expert-led approach to search strategy design, expansive database access, and superior evidence reporting capabilities.

“Cytel is excited to work with Nested Knowledge to ensure our clients can realize the advantages of our LiveSLR® and Nested Knowledge best-in-class offerings for their evidence and health economics needs” noted Wyatt Gotbetter, Global Head of Cytel Evidence, Value and Access. “With LiveSLR® and Nested Knowledge software, our customers can feel confident we’re employing the standard and get access to a set of differentiated deliverables to interact with their HEOR living evidence.”

As the SLR market grows more competitive – Cytel stands apart by offering:

Best-in-class AI-enabled screening and extraction

Automated generation of unlimited reports filtered by PICO criteria, ideal for global-to-local adaptation

Superior search strategies based on broad database access and deep domain knowledge

Industry-leading analytic and reporting capabilities, tailored to HTA and reimbursement decision-makers

Keith Kallmes, President of Nested Knowledge, emphasized the strength of the collaboration: “With their unique LiveSLR content offering, technically expert researchers, and nimble delivery model, Cytel’s team integrates perfectly with health economists’ complex workflows, allowing them to meet the changing demands for HTA-grade evidence in an evolving global pharmaceutical marketplace. We’re honored to be working with them and look forward to supporting our mutual clients.”

With growing demand for real-time, rigorous, and transparent evidence, the pairing of Cytel’s LiveSLR® platform with Nested Knowledge’s software positions Cytel at the forefront of an evolving global landscape – offering life sciences innovators an unmatched, AI-enabled solution for strategic decision-making.

About Cytel

Cytel a world leading data-science CRO, driving advancements in human health through robust analytics and innovative clinical trial software. For nearly four decades, we have set the standard in adaptive trial design, leveraging extensive data insights to inform strategy throughout every phase of drug development and commercialization. Our mission is clear: accelerate drug development, enhance success rates, and deliver better patient outcomes. With a comprehensive suite of services from innovative trial design to end-to-end biometrics and real-world evidence, our specialized, multidisciplinary team ensures optimal strategies for pre-clinical research, trial execution, market access, and reimbursement.

About Nested Knowledge

Nested Knowledge is a software company transforming how evidence synthesis is performed and consumed. Their AI-powered platform supports end-to-end workflows for systematic literature reviews, from search to visualization, and offers “living” evidence libraries that update as new data emerges.

LiveSLR® is a registered trademark of Cytel Inc. All rights reserved.

Sofie Vandevyver Cytel sofie.vandevyver@cytel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.