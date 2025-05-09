OpenPayd Highlights Embedded Infrastructure for Crypto at TOKEN2049 Dubai

OpenPayd participated in TOKEN2049 to engage with the global Web3 and digital asset community.

What stood out at TOKEN2049 was how far the conversation has moved beyond hype. Builders are focused on infrastructure - not just protocols, but the rails that support real, global financial use cases” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOKEN2049 Dubai, held at the Madinat Jumeirah, brought together a global audience of crypto pioneers, developers, institutional investors, and innovators to explore the future of Web3, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. As one of the industry’s flagship events, TOKEN2049 offered an in-depth look into the evolution of decentralised technologies, asset tokenisation, and the foundational infrastructure needed to support the next wave of growth.This year’s event featured a diverse mix of technical deep dives, panel discussions, and networking sessions, with topics ranging from zero-knowledge proofs to DePIN, real-world asset tokenisation, and regulatory shifts shaping the global crypto market. As the digital asset ecosystem matures, the focus is increasingly turning to scalability, compliance, and interoperability — areas where infrastructure providers are playing a growing role. OpenPayd ’s Engagement at TOKEN2049OpenPayd participated in TOKEN2049 to engage with the global Web3 and digital asset community. The event offered an opportunity for the company to connect with crypto platforms, exchanges, and fintechs, exploring how embedded finance solutions can streamline their operations and improve fiat-crypto interoperability.The OpenPayd team used the event to discuss common pain points in cross-border payments, virtual account provisioning, and fiat settlement with industry stakeholders. The conversations aligned with broader themes at TOKEN2049 — particularly the need for more reliable infrastructure to support on/off-ramps and real-time transaction capabilities across jurisdictions.OpenPayd Founder Dr Ozan Ozerk on Infrastructure, Interoperability and What’s NextDr Ozan Ozerk, founder of OpenPayd, also attended TOKEN2049 Dubai, engaging with fellow entrepreneurs and infrastructure providers on the evolving needs of the digital asset ecosystem. Reflecting on the event’s focus, Ozerk commented: “What stood out at TOKEN2049 was how far the conversation has moved beyond hype. Builders are focused on infrastructure — not just protocols, but the rails that support real, compliant, global financial use cases.” He noted that interoperability between fiat and crypto remains a priority, adding, “If we want digital assets to integrate meaningfully into people’s financial lives, the underlying systems must be invisible, fast, and reliable. That’s where OpenPayd is investing — not in trends, but in the plumbing that connects them.”Solving Operational Complexity in CryptoOpenPayd provides a modular platform that allows digital businesses to embed a full suite of financial services — including virtual IBANs, international and domestic payments, FX conversion, and Open Banking functionality — via a single API. For crypto businesses, this infrastructure can help reduce time-to-market, improve user experiences, and ease the burden of regulatory compliance.The firm’s rails-agnostic model is particularly useful for Web3 firms operating across multiple currencies and regions, where settlement times, fund control, and transparency remain operational challenges. With regulatory licensing across the globe, OpenPayd supports a wide variety of digital asset companies, helping them build scalable and compliant financial operations.Currently serving over 750 clients and processing more than €130 billion in annual transactions, OpenPayd’s infrastructure is used by a wide range of businesses, including payment processors, marketplaces, and crypto platforms seeking a stable fiat backbone for their services.Bridging Fiat and Digital AssetsThe rise of stablecoins, digital wallets, and tokenised money has increased the demand for infrastructure that can bridge fiat and crypto in a seamless and secure way. TOKEN2049 clarified that the next generation of crypto innovation will depend heavily on these foundational systems.By providing services like instant account creation, FX capabilities, and international payouts, OpenPayd helps platforms reduce friction in user onboarding and transaction settlement. Whether it's enabling faster merchant payments or supporting crypto exchanges with fiat account infrastructure, the company aims to offer flexible solutions without requiring clients to build banking systems from scratch.About OpenPaydOpenPayd is a leading provider of embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure, enabling businesses to move and manage money globally through a universal financial platform. With a rails-agnostic approach, OpenPayd empowers companies to embed accounts, FX, international and domestic payments, Open Banking capabilities, and more through a single, powerful API. This seamless integration allows clients to expand internationally, enhance customer experiences, and automate financial operations end-to-end.

