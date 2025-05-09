Odynn and Monkey Miles Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odynn, a full modular embedded loyalty and next-gen program manager leveraging AI/ML, and Monkey Miles, a leading travel and lifestyle platform, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Odynn’s award-winning white label holistic travel portal, Awayz, into the Monkey Miles platform, enhancing the travel booking experience for its users.

The partnership combines Monkey Miles’ expertise in helping travelers maximize credit card points and loyalty rewards with Odynn’s advanced Awayz software, which simplifies booking flights and hotels using points, miles, cash, or a combination of all three. By embedding the Awayz solution, Monkey Miles aims to provide its audience with seamless real-time comparisons of pricing options, offering the best value and an optimized booking process.

The integration also gives users access to enhanced tools such as award availability alerts, loyalty program integration, and recommendations for maximizing savings during bookings—all without the hassle of switching between multiple platforms.

“At Odynn, we believe that travel rewards should be effortless and rewarding,” said John Taylor Garner, CEO and Founder of Odynn. “By partnering with Monkey Miles, we’re bringing the power of our Awayz platform to travelers who want to maximize every point and mile with ease. This collaboration ensures that users get the best value without the complexity—just seamless, optimized booking at their fingertips.”

“With this partnership, both companies have aligned to create a more personalized and efficient user experience for avid travelers, in addition to driving engagement and revenue for both platforms.” said Zachary Burr Abel, CEO and Founder of Monkey Miles.

About Odynn

Odynn is an AI-powered, fully modular platform that helps fintechs, banks, card issuers, and travel companies launch embedded travel, loyalty, and rewards programs. Its white-label solution and APIs drive cardholder engagement while unlocking new revenue streams. Think Shopify for loyalty and travel.For more information, visit www.odynn.com .

About Monkey Miles

Monkey Miles is a trusted platform for helping travelers maximize credit card points, miles, and loyalty rewards. Known for its in-depth reviews, guides, and deals, Monkey Miles empowers the travel community with knowledge and resources for first-class travel on a budget. For more details, visit www.monkeymiles.com .

