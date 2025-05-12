US Fabric Shop Introduces Collection of Floral, Landscape, & Cotton Quilt Fabric

Online fabric store- Fabric Supplier for Quilters- Landscape Theme Fabric for sale - 3 Wishes Quilt Fabric for sale-min -

Shop floral, landscape & 3 Wishes cotton fabrics at US Fabric Shop. Ideal for quilting, crafting & decor. Fast U.S. shipping. No high minimum orders!

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Fabric Shop has announced a major expansion of its cotton fabric offerings, now featuring a wide range of floral print fabrics , landscape-themed designs, and popular 3 Wishes quilt fabric selections. These updates support the growing interest in home sewing, quilting, and creative fabric use. All fabrics are available through the shop’s online storefront, with convenient ordering and quick delivery.The store’s new fabric options are designed to serve hobbyists, crafters, quilters, and small business owners. With more people exploring fabric crafts at home, the need for reliable materials with clear visual style continues to grow. US Fabric Shop has responded by increasing its inventory of themed designs, focusing on high-quality prints and durable cotton materials.More Floral Print Fabrics Now in StockUS Fabric Shop now carries a fresh collection of floral print fabrics made from soft, breathable cotton. These designs vary from simple garden flowers to bold, detailed floral arrangements. Some prints are small and delicate, ideal for traditional quilting patterns. Others feature larger blooms and colorful backgrounds, perfect for statement pieces or modern projects.The floral fabrics are available by the yard and in pre-cut options. This helps crafters choose the right size for their needs without wasting material. These fabrics are suitable for a variety of uses, including clothing, quilting, cushion covers, tote bags, table runners, and more.Each floral fabric listing includes a detailed description, fabric width, recommended washing instructions, and a clear photo to give buyers a realistic view of the print. US Fabric Shop aims to make the buying process simple and stress-free for all customers, whether they’re experienced sewers or just getting started.The shop’s floral fabric section includes seasonal options too. Lighter pastel flowers are available for spring and summer projects, while deeper floral tones are stocked for autumn and winter work. There are also vintage floral prints that appeal to customers looking for a more classic style.Landscape Theme Fabric for Unique ProjectsIn addition to florals, US Fabric Shop has added more landscape themed fabrics . These feature a variety of nature-inspired prints, including forests, rivers, mountains, open skies, and fields. Some designs show detailed scenic views, while others use patterns inspired by nature, such as tree bark textures or flowing water lines.Landscape fabrics are especially useful in storytelling quilts and larger decorative items. Many customers use these fabrics to create memory quilts, wall hangings, or themed bedding sets. The wide variety of designs allows for creative freedom in how scenes and stories are brought to life through fabric.These fabrics are also made of 100% cotton, which means they are easy to cut, sew, and wash. The soft texture is comfortable for both display and functional items. Each product listing gives clear details about print size, colors, and potential uses, making it easier for buyers to plan projects.US Fabric Shop’s collection includes calming nature scenes, bold geographic prints, and soft color palettes that work well in mixed fabric creations. The goal is to give crafters the tools they need to create one-of-a-kind items that reflect personal taste and design.3 Wishes Quilt Fabric CollectionAnother important part of the updated fabric selection is the 3 Wishes quilt fabric line. 3 Wishes is a brand known for detailed artwork and colorful design. Their fabrics often feature themes like animals, holidays, fantasy, and abstract art. These prints are ideal for those who want eye-catching quilt blocks or standout design elements.US Fabric Shop offers many of the latest collections from 3 Wishes. These include kid-friendly prints, bold modern patterns, and bright seasonal fabrics. The shop stocks these in various sizes, so buyers can choose what works best—whether it’s a small piece for a patchwork quilt or a full yard for larger projects.All 3 Wishes fabrics sold by US Fabric Shop are 100% cotton. They are soft but strong and hold up well through repeated washing and regular use. Crafters often use these fabrics for quilts, play mats, home décor, and personalized gifts.These designs are not only popular among individual hobbyists but are also a top choice for small business owners who create handmade items to sell. The shop’s flexible ordering options allow for both small and large quantity purchases without high minimum order requirements.Cotton Fabric for Sale in Solid and Patterned StylesBeyond florals, landscapes, and 3 Wishes designs, US Fabric Shop continues to carry a wide selection of basic cotton fabric. These come in solid colors, subtle patterns, and everyday designs that can be used as filler fabric or for larger single-color projects.Solid cotton fabric is an essential part of most quilting or sewing work. Whether it's for borders, backings, or simple clothing items, having access to trusted, smooth cotton helps maintain quality in the final product. The shop’s cotton fabrics are known for being soft yet sturdy, with consistent dye quality and accurate color descriptions.The full cotton line is available in various yardages. US Fabric Shop takes care to keep product information up to date, including fabric width, washing suggestions, and ideal use. All cotton products are shipped from their warehouse in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.For those unsure of what to pick, the website also groups fabrics by theme, making it easier to find coordinating colors or prints. Each item is photographed under clear lighting to show the true look of the fabric before purchase.Consistent Service and Easy Online OrderingAll fabrics sold by US Fabric Shop are kept in a clean, climate-controlled space. Orders are packed with care and shipped quickly across the United States. The shop takes pride in its customer service, aiming to make the experience easy from browsing to delivery.The online store includes helpful filters so shoppers can browse by color, theme, fabric type, or size. Detailed product listings include close-up images and measurements. Customers can buy a small piece to test, or stock up on a favorite print with bulk options.There are no high purchase minimums. This helps casual hobbyists, students, or small sellers who don’t need large rolls of fabric. The shop also runs occasional deals and offers sample packs to help people explore new styles.About US Fabric ShopUS Fabric Shop is a fabric store based in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. The shop offers cotton fabrics for quilting, sewing, and home crafting. Products include floral prints, landscape scenes, 3 Wishes quilt fabric, and solid-color cottons. All materials are made from 100% cotton and available in various sizes. The shop serves both individual buyers and small businesses across the United States. Orders are placed online and shipped from their North Carolina location.Contact Information:US Fabric Shop52 Buttonwood CtFuquay-Varina, NC 27526Phone: 919-586-6400Website: www.usfabricshop.com Press Contact:Customer Service TeamPhone: 919-586-6400

